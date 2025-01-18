Florida outreach: CAM en Español meets Miami Hispanic community

As part of a continuing outreach campaign to American Hispanics, a delegation from CAM en Español, the Spanish division of the Combat Antisemitism Movement, visited Miami, Florida earlier this month, CAM announced on Wednesday.

The Spanish journalist, writer, former politician, and current CAM Advisory Board for Latin America chair, Pilar Rahola, was among the delegation along with CAM Director of Hispanic Affairs Shay Salamon. Salamon is currently based in Uruguay.

“It was a pleasure to have this significant visit to Miami,” Salamon said. “I am continually amazed by the way the Latino Jewish communities in the United States are organized, preserving Latino Jewish culture and continuing to be Zionist and active. I believe that we must continue to work and strengthen these communities in order to combat the rising antisemitism among Hispanics in the United States.”

CAM noted that the delegation participated in local community events, held meetings, and participated in media interviews during the visit. In one such event, they met with a group of IDF soldiers from the US.

Large Miami interfaith gathering

The delegation also reportedly met with an interfaith gathering of 100 rabbis, pastors, and Miami community members. Chair of the CAM Advisory Board for Latin America Pilar Rahola and CAM Director of Hispanic Affairs Shay Salamon speak at an event in Miami, Florida, Jan. 8, 2025. (credit: ATJC/Alberto Panick via CAM)

At that event, titled “Israel After October 7,” those present heard from CAM Public Affairs Officer Natalie Sanandaji, who shared her story of surviving the massacre at the Nova Music Festival during the Hamas-led attacks in southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

The delegation also went to another event, attended by over 600 people, including World Union for Progressive Journalism President and former Argentinian Environment and Sustainable Development Minister Rabbi Sergio Bergman. There, Aventura Mayor Howard Weinberg declared January 7, 2025 as “Pilar Rahola Day” in Aventura.

This recent trip comes one month after a CAM en Español delegation visited the Hispanic community of San Diego, California, CAM noted.