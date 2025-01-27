EU hosts Auschwitz liberation event at Beit Juliana

The Beit Juliana nursing home in Herzliya hosted an event on January 21 to commemorate International Holocaust Memorial Day, as well as the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Home to many Holocaust survivors, the location of Beit Juliana was especially significant due to the fact that it was also the site of a drone attack by Hezbollah just a few months ago.

The attack took place on the evening of October 11, on the eve of Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar. The drone struck the building’s facade but fortunately, no residents were harmed. Established in 1979, Beit Juliana is a residential complex which houses around 200 residents.

The event was held in collaboration with the European Union Delegation in Israel and Yad Vashem. In attendance were Holocaust survivors, the ambassadors of EU countries and the EU ambassador, Dimiter Tzantchev, as well as the Chairman of Yad Vashem, Dani Dayan.

There were also local school students from the Rishonim High school who were preparing for their trip to Auschwitz.

Dani Dayan stated in his address to the attendees, “Today we pause to honor the memory of the victims and the perseverance of the survivors. For many, liberation brought immense relief but also marked the beginning of a long and painful struggle of recovery.”

Addressing the students directly, Ambassador Tzantchev delivered a powerful message, "You are living witnesses to history and a source of hope for us all. Your voices urge us to ensure that 'Never Again' is not just a pledge, but a reality.”

The event helped to emphasize the crucial role of youth in continuing to preserve the memory of the Holocaust by creating intergenerational, meaningful conversations between the survivors and Rishonim High School students.

Tzantchev also spoke of the alarming rise in the number of global antisemitic incidents. "We are currently witnessing the highest levels of antisemitism since the Shoah, together with a dangerous rise of Holocaust distortion and trivialisation.” Adding that it is “totally unacceptable and we are determined to fight these odious developments to make sure Jews can live and thrive – in Europe, Israel and around the globe."

The event hosted at Beit Juliana demonstrated the ongoing commitment of the EU to keep the memory of the Holocaust alive and combat all forms of antisemitism.

Jakub Weksler-Waszkinel, Holocaust survivor, shared his testimony during the ceremony. Weksler-Waszkinel was born in the Švenčionys Ghetto in 1943. When he was just two months old, his mother gave him up to a Polish couple in order to save his life. It was only later in life that he discovered his true, Jewish identity.

After the ceremony, the EU ambassador visited Holocaust survivor Rachel Fisch’s apartment which was directly hit in the attack, in order to express his solidarity with the residents and the wider community.

The Director of Beit Juliana, Iris Friedman Sade, referenced the ongoing war saying, “Especially in these complex times, I learn from Beit Juliana's residents about the power of faith and overcoming impossible obstacles. They teach us that even from the depths of hell, one can rise and build a new life.”

The ceremony is one of a number of International Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorations. Additional events took place at Yad Vashem on January 23-24 with participation from European diplomatic representatives.