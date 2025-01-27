Auschwitz through Jewish eyes: Lessons and reflections on memory

Auschwitz lives in the Jewish mind as the most terrible place on Earth. Babyn Yar, another staggering site of mass murder, was thoroughly destroyed by the Nazis in an attempt to hide traces of their immense crimes. The Wannsee Berlin villa, where Nazi officials gathered to decide that the Jews of Europe would be killed, is where the Holocaust was conceived. Auschwitz is where freight trains from all of Europe stopped. Auschwitz was where modern technology, Zyklon B gas, and Topf and Sons-made ovens were used to murder so efficiently it became part of a mythology of evil.

This is why, when Matisyahu performed at the 2011 Oswiecim Life Festival, and Polish Radio sent me to cover it, my excitement was mixed with dread. When the touring star decided to visit the museum on Saturday morning, I ended up as part of the entourage on the way from the Oshpitzin Jewish Museum to Auschwitz. As Matisyahu was observant at the time, we walked so as not to violate Shabbat, and he did not carry any cash. Wisely, the cashier at the museum entrance decided to allow him in anyway.

Outside the museum, there are various signs that request visitors respect the memory of the roughly 1.1 million people murdered there. Guests are asked to wear dignified clothes, refrain from eating, and limit picture-taking.

On that summer morning, busloads of people arrived with guests in tank tops and shorts, carrying ice cream and sodas, and the first thing they did – without fail – was reach to their phone and take a selfie with the Arbeit macht frei message in the background.

I realized then that my fear of Auschwitz had been based on a somewhat naïve idea. Evil allegedly exists, frozen in time and limited to one physical location, and if one doesn't go searching for it, that is where it will stay.

Lessons from the Holocaust

I also witnessed how chimeric is the hope that the Holocaust provide us with lessons. The guests were not ignoring the requests printed on the signs; they were simply following a different set of rules than the one those who placed the signs adhered to. The symbolic meaning of Auschwitz shifts and adapts to different needs and interests linked to it. It has done so in the past, and it will do so in the future.

The 1967 Birkenau monument, placed when Poland was a Communist state, did not even mention Jewish people. It refers to “the heroes of Oswiecim that died there” in the struggle against fascism.

As Professor Stanislaw Krajewski wrote in his essay Auschwitz as a Challenge, almost nobody is aware of this monument, perhaps because it was written only in Polish and the political power that made it, the PRL, is gone.

When the gates of Auschwitz were opened by the Red Army, it was possible to view the Holocaust as a gigantic Fascist crime used to dupe those who, improvised by poverty, wanted to believe in their alleged ‘great race’. The hope then was that a solidarity of The Internationale will shape a better world for all races and people.

After 1976, when Polish philosopher Leszek Kołakowski published Main Currents of Marxism, hoping Marxism would save the world became a fool's creed.

Kołakowski demonstrated that tyranny, gulags, and starvation are not corruptions of a noble idea but it’s necessary and logical outcomes.

Other ideologies also lay claims on Auschwitz.

As Krajewski noted, in 1984 a Carmelite Convent was opened at the so called theater-building outside the camp’s fence. It was repurposed as an educational center during Auschwitz’s 60’th memorial ceremony.

A large cross used by Pope John Paul II during a 1979 mass held in Auschwitz, then in Communist-controlled Poland, was raised in 1989 when Poland regained its democracy and still stands at the garden of the former nunnery. It is covered from public view by a screen.

Catholic priest Maximilian Kolbe, who was among the inmates in Auschwitz, gave his life to save another inmate, a fellow Pole. Christian theology does grapple with the larger lessons of the Holocaust and the memory of non-Jewish victims is also precious. Conflicts begin when a site of memory is weighed under a cross, or a Red banner, in ways that cripple its total meaning.

The same year Polish democracy was reborn, Israeli youth delegations to Poland began coming in.

Over the years these educational trips came under some criticism. Some question their impact on still-malleable youngsters about to enlist into a modern military. Others worry if enough outreach is done to get the Israeli kids to meet Polish peers.

In 2003 this new Polish-Israeli relationship got a powerful image to go with it. An IAF squadron under the command of Amir Eshel was photographed above Auschwitz. To see a painted Star of David on a jet above a site designed to erase all Jews off the face of the Earth is deeply moving. It was also a typical case of Israeli bravado nearly causing a diplomatic scandal. The Polish air force was meant to fly with the Israeli pilots in a joint formation, Eshel decided to change that plan. That photograph was sent to the ruling elite of the Jewish State with the following words: ‘We can rely only on ourselves.’

At times, I asked myself if this effort to hammer out a positive national emotion out of a death camp is beneficial. Recent films like Asaf Saban's Delegation, which I saw at the Polin museum, or The Property by Dana Modan showed me that I am not alone in appreciating the real, vivid, and profound relationship between Jewish and Polish cultures. Nor am I alone in hoping we may, at times, relay on others in this complex and unexpected world.

Then the war in the Gaza Strip began, and the streets of my Warsaw neighborhood became littered with hateful slogans against the IDF and against Israel.

When requested, city authorities were quick to respond and remove such graffiti. Yet when one was removed, another was sprayed. Nobody in the street thought of expressing outrage against Hamas, anger was reserved to those who fight terrorists.

Today, as I walk the streets, I wear an IDF watch I recently bought in Tel Aviv.

It may not be a fighter jet, but the Hebrew letters on it are with me.

Its green dial and signature of sword - and olive branch - also accompany me here, in Auschwitz.