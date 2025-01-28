How are the dynamics of Jewish family life always shifting? - study

A new report on an in-depth look at the shifting dynamics of Jewish family life in today's world was released by Crown Family Philanthropies, the Harold Grinspoon Foundation, and the Jim Joseph Foundation.

Conducted by Rosov Consulting, the study, Understanding the Aspirations of Jewish Families Today and the Parenting Challenges They Face, explored how economic pressures, cultural diversity, geographic dispersion, and political polarization are shaping the ways Jewish parents are raising their children.

Based on research involving 40 focus groups and one-on-one interviews, the report highlights both the challenges families face and the resilience they demonstrate in building Jewish lives.

It shows that many Jewish parents share common aspirations, including raising children with empathy, moral responsibility, and a strong sense of self. Parents strive to foster homes that are not only culturally rich in Judaism, but also inclusive of multiple heritages, faiths, and ethnicities.

Community remains a cornerstone of Jewish identity for these families. Parents place significant value on helping their children feel connected to something larger than themselves. This sense of belonging is especially important for families living far from extended family networks or traditional Jewish centers. Despite these aspirations, many parents encounter barriers that hinder their full engagement in Jewish life.

Financial burdens

The financial burdens of Jewish institutions, including synagogue memberships and Jewish school tuitions, are a persistent challenge.

Geographic isolation from established Jewish communities further complicates participation. Families with interfaith, LGBTQ+, or multiracial identities often feel excluded from traditional spaces, while political polarization within the Jewish community exacerbates feelings of alienation. Some families opt to step away from formal institutions as a result, instead focusing on cultivating Jewish practices and traditions at home.

Amid these challenges, the report celebrates the resourcefulness and creativity of Jewish families. Many parents turn to online resources to teach their children about Jewish traditions, while others rely on informal peer networks and grassroots gatherings to build supportive, meaningful communities.

By blending Jewish traditions with their unique cultural identities, families tailor practices that resonate with their specific needs and values.

The topic of Israel

While many parents want their children to appreciate Israel's historical and cultural significance, they often feel caught between polarized perspectives, both within the Jewish community and beyond.

Parents seek opportunities for nuanced, balanced discussions about Israel, where questioning and critical thinking are encouraged without fear of judgment or political pressure.

The report concludes with recommendations for how Jewish institutions and leaders can better support families in their pursuit of vibrant Jewish lives. Suggestions include creating immersive and intergenerational programs, expanding digital resources, and organizing inclusive events that welcome families of diverse structures and backgrounds.

By addressing financial, geographic, and cultural barriers, Jewish institutions can build stronger connections and create welcoming environments that resonate with modern families.

“Parents in this study clearly value Jewish life, learning, and rituals, and want their children to experience it and find community within it,” Director of Research and Learning at the Jim Joseph Foundation, Stacie Cherner, said. "Finding the right fit in an incredibly complex, polarized world, amid myriad personal challenges, is not always easy. The findings here compel us to think more about how we can support Jewish families in their journey to find meaningful, accessible Jewish life."

The report emphasizes that families are not turning away from Jewish institutions altogether. Synagogues and Jewish schools still appeal to many parents, but the institutions must adapt to meet the evolving needs of today's families. By creating spaces that are inclusive, accessible, and reflective of diverse experiences, Jewish leaders can help families build meaningful lives and foster a sense of belonging that strengthens the broader Jewish community.