NYC street in Manhattan's Upper East Side renamed 'Yad Vashem Way'

A street on Manhattan's East 67th Street and 3rd Avenue in NYC's Upper East Side was renamed "Yad Vashem Way" on Thursday.

The location for the street in Manhattan was chosen so that it would be in the vicinity of Rabbi Arthur Schneier’s iconic Park East Synagogue, as a testament to Jewish immigrants who survived the Holocaust and then went to build a thriving Jewish community in the city. The street was also named after Israel's official memorial to the victims of the Holocaust.

Thursday's event was also sponsored by New York City Council Member Keith Powers and supported by NYC Mayor Eric Adams.

Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan said, regarding the resurgence in antisemitism, notably in New York City, that it "reminds us of the urgency of our mission. By commemorating the Holocaust and educating future generations, we strengthen our collective resolve to build a world of tolerance, mutual respect, and peace." When he was at the street name's unveiling, he said that the sign is "more than just a name, it is a powerful symbol of our shared responsibility to preserve Holocaust memory and combat the disturbing rise of hatred and intolerance.

"By bringing the name of Yad Vashem to the heart of Manhattan, we are hopeful that this street will inspire those who pass by it to remember the murdered and the survivors and to carry the story of the Holocaust along with them." Street dedication ceremony with Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan (credit: Nir Arieli/Yad Vashem)

In addition to Dayan, attendees for the renaming of the street include Powers and his fellow NYC councilmember Julie Menin, New York State Senator Liz Krueger, Congressman Jerry Nadler (NY-12), NY Assembly Member Alex Bores, and Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine.

“New York City is home to the most survivors of the Holocaust outside of Israel, but sadly that number is shrinking," said Powers. "We must continue to educate future generations about the atrocities that occurred during the Holocaust so that they never happen again, and now every person who looks up at the street sign proclaiming East 67th Street as 'Yad Vashem Way' will understand the history and resilience of the Jewish people."

The inauguration of the renamed street was one of many events the past week in NYC, among which was an event a day before the renaming of the street, where Dayan, along with numerous NYC Council members, commemorated eight decades since the liberation of Auschwitz and attested to Yad Vashem's role in preserving the memory of the Holocaust and fighting antisemitism.

Denouncing comments made by Musk

Earlier this week, Dayan, in a post on X/Twitter, denounced comments made by Elon Musk at a far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) conference.

Musk said, "There is too much focus on past guilt (in Germany), and we need to move beyond that. Children should not feel guilty for the sins of their parents - their great grandparents even." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Dayan said in response, "Contrary to Musk's advice, the remembrance and acknowledgment of the dark past of the country and its people should be central in shaping the German society. Failing to do so is an insult to the victims of Nazism and a clear danger to the democratic future of Germany."

Musk's comments came shortly after he made a gesture that many interpreted as a Nazi salute at an inauguration event for US President Donald Trump.