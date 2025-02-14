Jewish clergy, creatives denounce Trump’s Gaza proposal in full-page NYT ad

A list of more than 350 rabbis, Jewish creatives, and philanthropists have signed their names on a full-page ad in the New York Times, condemning US President Donald Trump’s proposed takeover of the Gaza Strip — effectively ethnically cleansing the enclave of its Palestinian population.

In addition to the rabbinical signatories, several Jewish celebrities have signed the list. Among the names include Eric Andre, Ilana Glazer, and Joaquin Phoenix.

The ad says, in large writing, “Trump has called for the removal of all Palestinians from Gaza. Jewish people say no to ethnic cleansing!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JewsforRacial&EconomicJustice (@jfrejnyc)

The ad came in direct response to Trump’s call to “take over Gaza,” which would leave 2 million Palestinians in a bind. As a result, they would have no other option but to leave their homes permanently.

Trump has pressured many of Israel’s Arab neighbors, including Jordan and Egypt, to take in Palestinian refugees. This move has been met with criticism from Arab nations and other allies, many of which have declined and condemned Trump’s calls. Palestinians make their way back to their homes via the Netzarim corridor, in the central Gaza Strip, on February 9, 2025 (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

According to a report published by The Guardian, Cody Edgerly, director of the In Our Name Campaign and one of the organizers of the ad, noted that it came at “a critical time as political redlines that were once thought immovable are rapidly shifting as the Trump-Netanyahu alliance takes hold again.”

In the report, Edgerly said that it was “heartening to witness such a rapid outpouring of support from across the denominational and political spectrum,” adding that “our message to Palestinians is that you are not alone, our attention has not wavered, and we are committed to fighting with every breath we have to stop ethnic cleansing in Gaza.”

Trump’s proposal has been compared to the 1948 Nakba and has led left-leaning Jewish clergy and leadership to also compare his calls to Hitler’s attempt to cleanse Germany of its Jewish population.

In the Guardian's report, the senior rabbi of congregation Dorshei Tzedek in Newton, Massachusetts, said, “We know as well as anyone the violence that these kinds of fantasies can lead to. It is time to make the ceasefire permanent, bring all of the hostages home, and join in efforts to rebuild Gaza for the sake of and with the people who live there.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Trump’s calls for the takeover of the Gaza Strip were clearly designated as business deals for the 47th US president, according to an interview he participated in with Fox News’s Bret Baier over the weekend. Trump said it would be a “real estate development for the future.” The former real estate developer-turned-US president said, “Think of it as a real estate development for the future. It would be a beautiful piece of land. No big money spent.”