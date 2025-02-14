JVP strongly opposed by US Jewry - poll

A new poll published on Thursday was conducted by Public Opinion Strategies and commissioned by The Jewish Majority reveals that an overwhelming majority of American Jews reject the extremist positions and disruptive tactics of Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP).

The data, collected between December 16-24, 2024, from 800 Jewish adults, highlights a stark contrast between JVP’s anti-Zionist ideology and mainstream Jewish sentiment in the United States.

JVP, which played a central role in anti-Israel campus protests in 2024, claims to represent Jewish voices in political activism. However, the survey results show that most Jewish Americans view the organization’s stances as extreme and unrepresentative.

The poll found that 85% of respondents believe Hamas seeks to commit genocide against Jews and Israel.

Further findings include that 70% consider anti-Zionist movements inherently antisemitic, while only 9% strongly disagree, and 76% say the 2024 campus anti-Israel protests were antisemitic, while just 6% believe they were not at all antisemitic. Protest reportedly organized by JVP at the Capitol’s Cannon Office Building a day before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress in Washington on July 23, 2024. (credit: MICHAEL A. MCCOY/REUTERS)

Only 10% strongly oppose US military aid to Israel, a position JVP has actively promoted.

Rejection of JVP’s Tactics

JVP has been criticized for its disruptive activism, which includes blocking roads, demonstrating at officials’ homes, and concealing identities with masks. The poll indicates that American Jews widely condemn these actions.

75% believe blocking traffic as a form of protest is unacceptable; only 9% strongly approve. 60% oppose protests at the private homes of government officials, and 55% disapprove of wearing masks to conceal identities during demonstrations.

Broad Support for Zionist Organizations

The survey also found that American Jews strongly identify with established Jewish Zionist institutions:

79% support or are members of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), 79% back the Jewish National Fund (JNF), 74% align with the American Jewish Committee (AJC), and 73% support the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA). Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

JVP, by contrast, opposes these organizations, further underscoring its marginal position within the Jewish community.

The Question of Representation

When asked about the legitimacy of Jewish advocacy groups, 71% of respondents said that for an organization to credibly represent Jewish Americans, it must be composed primarily of Jews. JVP has never publicly disclosed the religious composition of its membership, and reports indicate that some of its chapters have been founded or led by non-Jews.

Concerns About Rising Antisemitism

The survey underscores growing concerns about antisemitism, with 92% stating that antisemitic incidents have either remained constant or worsened over the past two to three years. Many attribute this trend to the normalization of antisemitic rhetoric, which some argue JVP enables by opposing standard definitions of antisemitism.

The Role of Social Media

The impact of social media on public discourse was another key issue, with 91% of respondents expressing concern that fringe movements gain disproportionate influence online. Nearly half (48%) said they were deeply troubled by the way social media amplifies radical viewpoints.

Despite its small following within the Jewish community, JVP has gained traction on digital platforms, creating a misleading perception of widespread support for its positions.

The findings highlight a clear rejection of JVP’s ideology and methods by American Jews, reaffirming the broad support for Israel among the Jewish majority. As debates over Zionism, antisemitism, and activism continue, the survey results suggest that politicians and organizations aligning with JVP risk alienating mainstream Jewish Americans.