The forced converts of the Inquisition: Rediscovering Spanish, Portuguese roots - interview

In the heart of Jerusalem, where history and identity intertwine, lives Abraham García, a Spanish genealogist and the descendant of Jews who hid their identities for centuries on the Iberian Peninsula. Today, a leading expert in Sephardi genealogy, with a solid academic background and extensive experience in historical archives, García’s passion is helping individuals and families discover and reconnect with their roots.

His interest in genealogy began, he says, “in a very personal and profound way.”

“I discovered that my maternal lineage descended from Jews persecuted by the Inquisition.” It was, he says, “an unexpected but fascinating revelation,” motivating him to research his roots and his family’s history.

What he never imagined, he says, was that “This journey into the past would eventually lead me to Jerusalem – a place with such a strong spiritual connection that it completely changed my life.”

Currently, Garcia is finishing work on a book about his experiences over the past 10 years working in his field, aiming to “create a powerful tool for those who wish to discover their past and delve deeper into their family story.”

How did you become a professional genealogist?

As I explored my family’s previous generations, I not only recovered my identity but also found a much deeper sense of purpose. My life, once marked by doubts and uncertainties, began to gain new meaning as I discovered myself to be part of such a rich and complex history. Genealogy didn’t just become my profession, it became a tool to better understand who I was and where I was headed.

I feel that Psalm 116 has become real in my life. Now, I walk with a renewed sense of purpose, conscious of God’s presence in every step. For me, genealogical work is not just about history. It is about spiritual connection. Through this journey, I feel closer to my faith, more at peace with my life, and more committed to the legacy of those who came before me.

Could you share some of the kinds of things you find?

I’ve had the opportunity to work on many deeply emotional cases, but one that stands out involves a person who approached me seeking Spanish citizenship – a legitimate interest, yet driven by legal incentives. After months of research, we discovered that one of this person’s ancestors had been tried and condemned by the Inquisition. When I shared the findings, the person was profoundly affected – not only by the pain of that historical episode but also by the accumulated suffering passed down through generations, a pain that had remained hidden until that moment.

In another case, I met someone who had always felt a deep love for Israel – an inexplicable connection. After researching their genealogy, we discovered Sephardic ancestry. The reaction was immediate and emotional. This person broke down in tears, realizing they were part of the people of Israel. Unfortunately, due to financial limitations, they were unable to continue their research or explore their story further.

What is the common thread you have noticed in all these cases?

I’ve observed a radical shift in self-perception in each of these cases. A clear “before” and “after” upon discovering a connection to the people of Israel. For many, this discovery is a treasure recovered from the silence of time, a profound link to a part of their identity they never knew existed. This experience not only transforms their personal lives but also reshapes how they view their family legacy and their place in history.

How has the possibility of obtaining Spanish citizenship influenced the interest in discovering Sephardic ancestry?

The possibility of obtaining Spanish and Portuguese citizenship has had a significant impact on the interest in uncovering Sephardic ancestry.

For many Sephardi Jews, this opportunity sparked a renewed interest driven by a mix of economic, historical, and emotional motivations. The idea of reconnecting with a distant past, of repairing the harm caused centuries ago by the Expulsion from Spain, is deeply powerful. Gaining citizenship is not only a legal recognition, but also a way to restore a connection with family and cultural history that had been forgotten for generations. It has meant much for those who had lost their identities.

What has discovering their genealogy meant for the descendants of those who stayed behind in Spain and hid their identity?

In my view, the deepest impact has been on the “anusim,” the Jews who were forced to convert to Christianity during the Inquisition. In their case, the effect is far less romantic and far more spiritually significant.

For these descendants of Jews who have lived in silence or denial, the possibility of obtaining Sephardic citizenship becomes a means of recovering an essential part of the people of Israel – one that has been rejected both by non-Jews and, at times, by Jews themselves. I believe that God opened this door so that the Spanish and Portuguese states, by granting citizenship, could make a historical correction. At the same time, this gesture should have been a sign for Israel to seek more effective ways to bring back this crucial part of its people.

What are the main obstacles you face when researching Sephardic lineages?

One of the main obstacles in researching Sephardic lineages is the difficulty of accessing the right documentation.

Many historical records are found on deteriorated paper or written in ancient calligraphy, making the task of deciphering the information extremely complex. The fragility of these documents requires special care, and at times, the transcription work becomes a slow and laborious process.

And the greatest challenge?

The lack of clear certainty in genealogical evidence.

While the Inquisition records can be remarkably precise in some cases, in others they offer only a name, a surname, and a nickname – which leaves considerable ambiguity. There can be matches with names, surnames, and locations in our family trees, but without definitive confirmation, the research remains in a zone of uncertainty. The absence of academic consensus about what qualifies as valid evidence further contributes to this ambiguity.

Additionally, genealogical research is a time-consuming endeavor that demands dedication and human resources. In many cases, it requires collaboration among multiple experts and consultation of diverse historical sources. Such a process can be costly and beyond the reach of many individuals. For all these reasons, Sephardic genealogy is a complex task that, although deeply rewarding, requires a great investment of effort and patience.

What can the State of Israel do to help?

In my opinion, Israel should undertake a project similar to Yad Vashem, but focused on the Inquisition archives.

It would be essential to ensure that historical records concerning the Sephardi Jews and their persecution are safely preserved for the long term. In a world where digital technology can be vulnerable to attacks or manipulation, it is vital that these documents – which form part of the collective memory of the Jewish people – be safeguarded in a central archive in Israel.

If, in the future, antisemites attempt to erase our connection to the past, there would at least be a secure copy preserved in the State of Israel – a copy that could protect our history for future generations. This would not only serve as a form of protection but also as an act of historical justice.

How do you see the future of the Anusim and their integration into the people of Israel?

God’s promise to Abraham – that his descendants through Isaac would be as numerous as the stars in the sky – holds deep meaning.

If the current global Jewish population is estimated at just over 16 million, this number seems relatively small in light of the magnitude of that divine promise. However, that figure changes radically when we consider the crypto-Jews – those thousands, perhaps millions, whose Jewish roots have remained hidden for centuries due to persecution and forced conversions. If they were integrated into the Jewish people, the number could reach into the hundreds of millions.

On Shavuot, as we celebrate the figure of Ruth – who chose to join the people of Israel and leave her past behind to follow the path of the Torah – perhaps it is the right moment to reflect on the need to open the gates of geulah (redemption). Ruth, like so many who today are seeking their connection to the people of Israel, reminds us that belonging to Israel is not only a matter of lineage, but of will, of choice, and of commitment to faith.

It is time to open those gates for those who have been knocking for generations, seeking to belong to the people of Israel. The process of rediscovery and integration of the crypto-Jews could be one of the keys to the full realization of God’s promise to Abraham.

Redemption is not only for those already on the inside but also for all those who desire to join and find their place in the ongoing story of the Jewish people.

