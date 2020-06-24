Austria breaks ground for Holocaust memorial in Vienna

A new Holocaust memorial will be built in Vienna engraved with the names of 64,000 Austrian Jews killed by the Nazis.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday for the The Memorial to the Jewish Children, Women and Men of Austria who were Murdered in the Shoah, will sit in the central Ostarrichi Park, The Associated Press reported

At least 1,000 other Jewish victims were killed by the Nazis but their names are not known,

Austria, the birthplace of Adolf Hitler, was annexed by Germany in 1938, a year before the start of World War II. Some 210,000 Jews lived in the country at the time.

The memorial, which is meant to be a place of reflection, will be made up of large stone slabs with the names set in a circle.