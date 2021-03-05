The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Babyn Yar memorial center projects facing repeated delays

Sources at the center say Minister of Culture behind ongoing delays in issuance of necessary permits for a synagogue and an exhibition for the 80th anniversary of the atrocities.

By JEREMY SHARON  
MARCH 5, 2021 10:20
‘A GLIMPSE into the Past’ monument, unveiled this year on International Holocaust Remembrance Day at Babyn Yar. (photo credit: BYHMC)
‘A GLIMPSE into the Past’ monument, unveiled this year on International Holocaust Remembrance Day at Babyn Yar.
(photo credit: BYHMC)
The development of the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center in Kiev, Ukraine, has been repeatedly delayed in recent months in its efforts to obtain necessary government permits to advance the project.
In particular, efforts by the center to have a synagogue built and opened at the site in time for International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27 were stymied by the failure of the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture to issue the necessary permits.
And plans by the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center to have an exhibition ready for the 80th anniversary of the massacres at the site this September are currently on hold, again due to the fact that the Ministry of Culture has not provided the necessary permits.
Although final permit requests were only submitted at the end of January and beginning of February, pre-application processes began back in October, and sources with the center said that numerous intermediary steps for obtaining the permits have faced repeated delays ever since.
Chair of the Board of the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center, and former Soviet dissident and Israeli cabinet minister Natan Sharansky, wrote to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last month to request his assistance in advancing the project.
In his letter, seen by The Jerusalem Post in English, Sharansky said that that failure to immediately issue the permits would make it impossible to complete the exhibition by September 29, the anniversary of the atrocities at Babyn Yar.
Neither the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture nor the Office of the President responded to repeated requests for comment by the Post.
The Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center project was initiated in 2016 by four Jewish Ukrainian billionaires as a private initiative, but has since received the endorsement and support of the Ukrainian government and Zelensky himself.
The center, expected to cost $100 million and scheduled for completion in 2025, is a massive and ambitious project at the Babyn Yar site, to educate on and commemorate the Nazi mass murder that took place there, outside Kiev in 1941, and the Holocaust in eastern Europe more generally.
The complex at the site of the Babyn Yar ravine will include two museums, a religious and spiritual center and numerous other structures and installations, and will cover an area of some 150 hectares.
Because the undertaking is so large, the organization developing the center has sought to open several installations and exhibitions for notable commemoration dates before the entire project can be completed.
In his letter to Zelensky, Sharansky pointed specifically to the failure to obtain permits for the planned synagogue and the exhibition for the 80th anniversary of the Babyn Yar atrocities as examples of the delays the project has experienced.
Sharansky said the delays have resulted in “the loss of the unique opportunity to make a significant step toward the implementation of the Project” and to demonstrate “the seriousness of our shared intentions and our engagement with the Ukrainian government.”
Sharansky added that numerous leaders of states and Jewish communities would be “willing to take an active part in the commemoration ceremonies” for the 80th anniversary of the Babyn Yar atrocities, but that the delays in receiving the permits for the slated exhibition for that date endanger these plans.
“Failure to obtain the necessary permits and approvals by the end of this month [February] would render impossible completion of the Project in due time, for which case we cannot be held liable,” he said, and concluded by requesting that Zelensky arrange for the permits to be granted.  
The site for the synagogue that was scheduled to open in time for International Holocaust Remembrance Day in January is immediately adjacent to the one and only place of memorial at the Babyn Yar site, and includes elaborate decorative designs referencing the interior of the historic Gwozdziec and Khodorkovskaya synagogues of Ukraine from the 17th and 18th centuries.
The exhibition for the 80th anniversary of the Babyn Yar massacres is to be created within the old office building of a Jewish cemetery now part of government land at the Babyn Yar site.
According to sources within the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center organization, a temporary installation that was created for the 79th anniversary of the atrocities in September last year has also faced bureaucratic delays, though it was eventually completed on time.
The same sources said that Ukrainian Minister of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko, who served as the CEO of the 1+1 Media Group in Ukraine before his election to the Ukrainian parliament in 2019, has interfered with the issuance of the permits and said he was behind the delays to the various projects.
Both the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture and the Office of the President of Ukraine failed to respond to several requests for comment by the Post regarding these problems.
“We are about eight months away from the 80th anniversary of the Babyn Yar tragedy,” wrote Sharansky in his letter to Zelensky.  
“We ask you to use your power and, in the coming days, to arrange for us to be granted the appropriate permits that will allow the work to begin.”


