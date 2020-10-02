Baltimore rabbinical college reports large outbreak of coronavirus

More than 50 students have thus far tested positive for coronavirus. Health authorities in Baltimore have found large outbreak of coronavirus at the Pikesville Rabbinical College among students, staff and faculty at the school, the Baltimore Sun reported.More than 50 students have thus far tested positive for coronavirus.

The rabbinical college, which is an ultra-Orthodox educational institution serving undergraduate, graduate and high school students that focuses on the study of religious text, was forced to close in light of the outbreak as well as the Jewish High Holy Days.

The report of a major outbreak came despite the college asking students living on campus not to leave the grounds during the semester as a means for preventing the spread of coronavirus, according to a letter posted for students in August.

Students were also informed on proper coronavirus protocols including separating commuter students from those living on campus, social distancing and grouping students in sections of four.

The Baltimore Sun inquired about about current enrollment numbers, in addition to whether the school plans to reopen or impose restrictions on class sizes, living arrangements or mask-wearing, which went unanswered. Prior to the beginning of the semester, students were required to provide a negative coronavirus test before their arrival on campus.

Another 30 students were also exposed to carriers of the coronavirus, forcing school authorities to confine them to their residence halls.

