Bavaria restitutes Nazi-era looted painting from Austrian artist

The German state of Bavaria announced on Tuesday a restitution for Austrian painter Joseph Wopfner, whose painting was looted by the Nazis during World War II, The Art Insider reported.
The decision to give restitution was made by the Bavarian State Painting Collections, which will be provided to Wopfner's heirs.The painting, titled Fischerboote bei Frauenchiemsee, was originally created by Wopfner in 1884, and was later bought by Martin Bormann in 1924, a prominent Nazi part leader named during the Nuremberg trials in 1945.
Abraham Adelsberger, a toy manufacturer and art collector, came into ownership of the painting before his death in 1940. His son-in-law Alfred Isay later became the painting's owner but did not take it with him when he fled to Amsterdam with his family. Isay and his family were subsequently deported to a concentration camp, parting from his art collection, of which the Wopfner piece was a part.
Bernd Sibler, Bavarian Art Minister, said the Adelsberger-Isay family deserved to receive restitution in light of the loss of the Wopfner painting and the hardship the family endured during WWII. A lawyer speaking on behalf of the family said they intend to continue the effort of reclaiming their art collection.
