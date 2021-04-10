Brandeis president signs renewal after dispute with university board

Brandeis President Ron Liebowitz has signed a 5-year contract extension weeks after accusing the university’s board of trying to force him out of the post by offering him a short-term pact.

In March, the board of trustees had offered Liebowitz a one-year renewal that he argued would make it impossible to follow through on commitments to major donors and secure large gifts.

Brandeis, which was founded as a nonsectarian Jewish university, saw a drop in donations under the previous president, Frederick Lawrence, even as applications to the school increased. Liebowitz assumed the role in December 2015 after overseeing a major fundraising increase as president of Middlebury College

In March, Meyer Koplow, the board chair, told the Boston Globe that Liebowitz had asked for a raise that the board “could not agree to.” Liebowitz was paid $956,000 in 2018.

“As time went on, it became more clear that he was not meeting fund-raising expectations and the board decided to offer a one-year extension to see if he could succeed in his efforts,” Koplow wrote in an email to the Globe at the time. “We all wished for his success.”

In an announcement of the contract renewal this week, Koplow praised Liebowitz.

“From day one, Ron has been a leader who is committed to driving Brandeis forward in a way that both reinforces our historic values and prepares our graduates for successful futures in a dynamic, global environment,” Koplow said. “The board has always recognized that Ron has fostered a strong academic culture and created a detailed plan for an agile and dynamic university of the future.”

The announcement did not disclose the financial terms of the new agreement.