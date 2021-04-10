The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Brandeis president signs renewal after dispute with university board

In March, the board of trustees had offered Liebowitz a one-year renewal that he argued would make it impossible to follow through on commitments to major donors and secure large gifts.

By SHIRA HANAU/JTA  
APRIL 10, 2021 05:40
Brandeis University sign (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Brandeis University sign
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Brandeis President Ron Liebowitz has signed a 5-year contract extension weeks after accusing the university’s board of trying to force him out of the post by offering him a short-term pact.
In March, the board of trustees had offered Liebowitz a one-year renewal that he argued would make it impossible to follow through on commitments to major donors and secure large gifts.
Brandeis, which was founded as a nonsectarian Jewish university, saw a drop in donations under the previous president, Frederick Lawrence, even as applications to the school increased. Liebowitz assumed the role in December 2015 after overseeing a major fundraising increase as president of Middlebury College.
In March, Meyer Koplow, the board chair, told the Boston Globe that Liebowitz had asked for a raise that the board “could not agree to.” Liebowitz was paid $956,000 in 2018.
“As time went on, it became more clear that he was not meeting fund-raising expectations and the board decided to offer a one-year extension to see if he could succeed in his efforts,” Koplow wrote in an email to the Globe at the time. “We all wished for his success.”
In an announcement of the contract renewal this week, Koplow praised Liebowitz.
“From day one, Ron has been a leader who is committed to driving Brandeis forward in a way that both reinforces our historic values and prepares our graduates for successful futures in a dynamic, global environment,” Koplow said. “The board has always recognized that Ron has fostered a strong academic culture and created a detailed plan for an agile and dynamic university of the future.”
The announcement did not disclose the financial terms of the new agreement.


Tags finance university college
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Smotrich has not learned the lessons of the Holocaust - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu's scorched-earth battle with court is unhealthy for democracy

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Split screens and Independence Day mood

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Ehud Olmert to 'Post': The IDF is in dire need of reform - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Joe Biden crawls back to the Iran nuclear drawing board - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Pfizer halts corona vaccine shipments to Israel after country fails to pay

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein meet a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at Ben-Gurion Airport on January 10.
2

Israel notifies US it attacked Iranian ship in Red Sea - report

Iranian-flagged container ship Shahr e Kord is pictured at Haydarpasa port in Istanbul, Turkey December 13, 2019
3

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
4

AOC among most ineffective lawmakers in Congress, according to study

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addresses media as she arrives to vote early at a polling station in The Bronx, New York City, US, October 25, 2020
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by