Chabad holds annual Eiffel Tower Hanukkah celebration with mayor's help

The iconic and world-famous menorah-lighting ceremony in Paris's Eiffel Tower was all set to be canceled this Hanukkah – until the timely intervention of the city's mayor.The Hanukkah holiday is typically marked by big, public celebrations, in keeping with the holiday's spirit of being publicized. But due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it seemed unlikely that the famous Eiffel Tower lighting would take place. However, that all changed when Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo reached out to Chabad to arrange the menorah-lighing in a coronavirus-safe manner, according to Chabad.org.While much of the Jewish community couldn't arrive in full force, a number of notable guests still came. These include Hidalgo, Chabad-Lubavitch regional director Rabbi Mendel Azimov, Conseil Représentatif des Institutions Juives de France president Francis Kalifat, French Chief Rabbi Haim Korsia, Fonds Social Jiuf Unifie president Ariel Goldman and first counselor of the Israeli Embassy in Paris Daniel Saada.The event was one of many different Hanukkah celebrations which Chabad has held worldwide.
