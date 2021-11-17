Chaim Walder's books removed from Eichler's over rape allegations

Popular Jewish retailer Eichler's will no longer carry the books of Israel ultra-Orthodox author Chaim Walder following accusations made against him of rape and sexual assault of minors, Eichler's CEO Mordy Getz announced over Twitter.

Walder's books will no longer be available in their store, or online at Shopeichlers.com , though the option to purchase them is currently available at the time of writing.

"This decision was not made lightly, and will no doubt come at a heavy financial cost, as these books were best sellers," Getz wrote, "but as a business that cars deeply about our community, we cannot ignore the pleas we have received on behalf of the alleged victims."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

This wasn't just a means of disassociating with an author facing accusations , but a step to ensure the safety of the community.

"Given that the access to alleged victims was largely by way of the author's books and works, we believe that this decision is an essential step in protecting our children and building a safer, healthier community," Getz said.





It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that we will no longer carry the books of Chaim Walder in our stores due to shocking allegations recently revealed.

This decision was not made lightly and will no doubt come at a heavy financial cost, Dear customers,It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that we will no longer carry the books of Chaim Walder in our stores due to shocking allegations recently revealed.This decision was not made lightly and will no doubt come at a heavy financial cost, pic.twitter.com/mIv2jNPx8z November 16, 2021

The Jerusalem Post reached out to Getz for comment.

Eichler's is a well-known retailer based in Borough Park, Brooklyn, which sells books, Judaica and gifts.

Walder, who lives in Bnei Brak, is a well-known author publishing literature for children and young adults in the Ultra-Orthodox world, with his series Kids Speak (in Hebrew - Yeladim Mesaprim Al Atzmam) selling over two million copies of his books in ultra-Orthodox communities across Israel and the Diaspora. The first book in the series became one of the top five best-selling books in Israel of all time.

He has written over 50 books and is seen as having revolutionized ultra-Orthodox literature for children, as his books allow the child to speak their thoughts and emotions aloud, and focus on difficult and sensitive topics. He also heads the Center for Child and Family run by the Bnei Brak Municipality, and is a certified counselor, working with children and young adults suffering from trauma and abuse.

However, he has been accused of allegedly engaging in sexual activities with minors, two girls aged 12 and 15, with a third testimony accusing him of regularly raping a 20-year-old woman, his therapy patient.

Walder has denied these allegations against him, and his lawyers have accused these accusations of being a "virtual blood libel" with "no connection to reality."