Danny Danon: Engage with US progressives, don't start with Omar or Tlaib

JPost One-on-One Zoomcast, Episode 26: Former UN envoy doubts polls showing a quarter of US Jews see Israel as an apartheid state.

By HERB KEINON  
JULY 15, 2021 19:30
Jpost Zoomcast S01E26
It is unlikely that a recent poll showing that about one in every four US Jews believes Israel is an apartheid state committing genocide against the Palestinians reflects reality, former ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said in a Jerusalem Post zoomcast interview.
“I am not buying those numbers,” said Danon, who served in New York from 2015-2020 and worked closely with the American Jewish community. “Yes, we do have a problem with radical elements in the US, but I think overwhelmingly that if you look at the Jewish community, we have a strong bond and stand together.” He said this was evident during the recent Gaza fighting when “we saw solidarity from millions of Jews from around the world.”
Danon, who worked with the ambassadors of almost every country in the UN during his stint there except for those from Iran and Libya, said that Israel needs to have a dialogue with the progressive branch of the Democratic Party.
“We need to engage, and don’t need to be afraid of a conversation,” he said, adding that “when you sit down and talk, you can make progress.”
That being said, Danon did not recommend initiating engagement with far-Left members of Congress such as Minnesota's Omar Ilhan or Michigan’s Rashida Tlaib, saying that “they are on a campaign, and it would be hard to actually have a conversation with them. They ignore facts and use hatred to receive donations and get support on social media. So I wouldn’t advise starting with them – there are so many others.”
Danon, who unsuccessfully ran against current opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu for leadership of the Likud in 2007 and 2014, is not ruling out a future bid as well.
“I definitely plan to be involved and part of the leadership, and have proven that I am not afraid of running for a position in the UN or in the Likud Party,” he said. “I will decide once we know what the procedures [for the Likud leadership race] are, dates and whether Netanyahu is running or not.”


