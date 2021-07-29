The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Emmanuel Macron sues owner of billboard depicting him as Hitler

Michel-Ange Flori wasn't the first to depict the French president as Hitler as thousands protest across the country using Holocaust comparisons.

By SIMCHA PASKO  
JULY 29, 2021 18:49
FRENCH PRESIDENT Emmanuel Macron speaks during a video conference with international partners to discuss humanitarian aid for financially-strapped Lebanon, in Paris on December 2. (photo credit: IAN LANGSDON/POOL VIA REUTERS)
FRENCH PRESIDENT Emmanuel Macron speaks during a video conference with international partners to discuss humanitarian aid for financially-strapped Lebanon, in Paris on December 2.
(photo credit: IAN LANGSDON/POOL VIA REUTERS)
French President Emmanuel Macron is suing a billboard owner who displayed the French president as Adolf Hitler, protesting COVID-19 restrictions, AFP first reported.
According to the Guardian, the posters depicted Macron with the infamous mustache in full uniform with a swastika armband that read, LREM – La République En Marche. The poster read, "Obey. Get vaccinated." 
Michel-Ange Flori owns roughly 400 billboards in the southeastern Var region of France and has created many provocative banners. 
He confirmed he had been summoned by local police in a Tweet. "I have just learnt that I will be heard at the Toulon police station tomorrow following a complaint by the president of the Republic," he wrote.
“I was surprised and shocked,” Flori told a local paper.
Flori defended himself from the charges saying, "You see Hitler, but you can see Stalin, or I see Charlie Chaplin in The Dictator."

The French interior ministry stated that 161,000 people have protested across the country against COVID-19 restrictions. Several of these protests had banners of Macron depicted as Hitler as well, according to Euronews.

Many protestors drew parallels between the restrictions and the Holocaust. Some wore a yellow star that read "nonvaccinated."
“This comparison is abhorrent,” said Joseph Szwarc, 94, a Holocaust survivor who spoke as France commemorated the victims of racist or antisemitic acts by the Vichy government, according to the New York Times. 
“I wore the star, I know what it is, I still have it in my flesh,” Szwarc said at a ceremony in Paris.


