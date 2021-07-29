Emmanuel Macron sues owner of billboard depicting him as Hitler

According to the Guardian, the posters depicted Macron with the infamous mustache in full uniform with a swastika armband that read, LREM – La République En Marche. The poster read, "Obey. Get vaccinated."



Existe t-il un vaccin contre la macronite aigüe ? La France va t-elle devenir le Macronistan ? pic.twitter.com/Vl7WKx9LC1 July 16, 2021

Michel-Ange Flori owns roughly 400 billboards in the southeastern Var region of France and has created many provocative banners.

He confirmed he had been summoned by local police in a Tweet. "I have just learnt that I will be heard at the Toulon police station tomorrow following a complaint by the president of the Republic," he wrote.

“I was surprised and shocked,” Flori told a local paper.





The French interior ministry stated that 161,000 people have protested across the country against COVID-19 restrictions. Several of these protests had banners of Macron depicted as Hitler as well, according to Euronews.

Many protestors drew parallels between the restrictions and the Holocaust. Some wore a yellow star that read "nonvaccinated." Flori defended himself from the charges saying, "You see Hitler , but you can see Stalin, or I see Charlie Chaplin in The Dictator."

“This comparison is abhorrent,” said Joseph Szwarc, 94, a Holocaust survivor who spoke as France commemorated the victims of racist or antisemitic acts by the Vichy government, according to the New York Times.

“I wore the star, I know what it is, I still have it in my flesh,” Szwarc said at a ceremony in Paris.