First birthright trip lands in Israel since coronavirus closed borders

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause (Courtesy of Birthright Israel). A group of vaccinated students from the US landed in Ben-Gurion Airport for the 10-day Birthright program that offers young Jewish adults from abroad a tour of Israel's historic landmarks and their Jewish heritage.



"I am extremely excited that we are renewing the connection between the Young Diaspora and the State of Israel," CEO of Birthright, Gidi Mark said.

Participants will visit the Golan Heights, Safed, Jerusalem, Masada, the Dead Sea, Tel Aviv, and other notable locations on the trip.

Birthright expects another dozen trips to take place in the next two months and many more throughout the summer and fall months.

Birthright participants with CEO Gidi Mark (Photo Credit: Erez Uzir). "We’ve developed the best plan to safely and efficiently resume our trips, which play such a critical part in strengthening the Jewish identity of hundreds of thousands of young people around the world and connect them with the State of Israel," Mark added.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

One of the program's goals it that participants will return to their colleges and cities with a better understanding of the reality in Israel.

"Following the rise of antisemitism over the past weeks, this is now more important than ever before," Mark explained.

After the Israel-Gaza conflict, Western countries have seen a rise in antisemitic attacks, with Pro-Palestinian groups assaulting Jews in hate-crimes.

"We have thousands of young Jewish adults who have signed up for our trips. In the coming weeks we will bring more groups, responsibly and safely," Mark announced.

Birthright has seen over 750,000 participants in 68 countries and has contributed some $1.825 billion to Israel's economy.