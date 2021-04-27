The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Birthright trips to resume following year-long coronavirus pause

The last Birthright trip took place on March 13, 2020, just before Israel's first nationwide lockdown.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 27, 2021 12:03
Birthright participants and IDF soldiers during a visit to Israel before the pandemic. (photo credit: EREZ UZIR)
Birthright participants and IDF soldiers during a visit to Israel before the pandemic.
(photo credit: EREZ UZIR)
The first Birthright trip to Israel following the COVID-19 pandemic will resume in May. 
The last trip took place on March 13, 2020, just before Israel's first nationwide lockdown.
This trip, as well as those scheduled for the near future, will only be available to eligible individuals between the ages of 18-32 from the US who have received a coronavirus vaccine or have recovered from the virus. 
Participants will be required to present a negative PCR test before boarding the flight to Israel and to take an antibody test upon arrival at Ben-Gurion Airport. 
Dozens of trips are scheduled for May and June, and hundreds more are expected to take place between July and October. Unlike before the pandemic, each group will be restricted to 20 participants.  
The resumption of Birthright's education trips in Israel was made possible due to Israel's successful vaccination campaign, which has already seen more than 55% of the population fully vaccinated. 
“Two values we’ve always prioritized are our impeccable safety record and our commitment to innovation in ways that meet the needs of our participants and the demands of our changing world,” said Birthright Israel CEO Gidi Mark. “With the input of Israel’s Health Ministry, we’re confident that we’ve developed the best plan to safely and efficiently resume our trips, which play such a critical part in strengthening the Jewish identity of hundreds of thousands of young people around the world." 

Birthright Israel CEO Gidi Mark (Credit: Erez Uzir)Birthright Israel CEO Gidi Mark (Credit: Erez Uzir)

Charles Bronfman, co-founder of Birthright Israel, noted that “when the first Birthright Israel groups took off in December of 1999, we could never have imagined all of the incredible milestones we would hit in just 20 years.
“The pandemic has been heartbreaking for all of us. Needless to say, the pause in our program was so sad, but I’m thrilled to know that our participants will soon be back in Israel. The magic continues," he said.
According to a recent study carried out by Leonard Saxe, PhD, who serves as director of the Cohen Center for Modern Jewish Studies at Brandeis University, enthusiasm for going on Birthright trips among young Jewish Americans remained high throughout the pandemic, despite nearly all trips being canceled. The survey found that attending a Birthright Israel trip was a higher priority for participants than traveling internationally to other destinations and domestically. 
A Birthright group visits the Masada National Park in southern Israel before the pandemic (Credit: Erez Uzir)A Birthright group visits the Masada National Park in southern Israel before the pandemic (Credit: Erez Uzir)
“We open the next chapter of Birthright Israel’s story ready to continue carrying out the mission that our founders laid before us -- to give every young Jewish adult around the world the opportunity to visit Israel on an educational trip,” said Izzy Tapoohi, president and CEO of the Birthright Israel Foundation.
The return of Birthright Israel programming marks the end of the only cancellations in the organization’s 20-year history. Before the outbreak of the pandemic, it had provided trips for more than 750,000 young Jewish Adults from 68 countries.


Tags birthright diaspora jews Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to appoint a justice minister - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Recognition of the Armenian Genocide was long-awaited

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's dream of right-wing government may not happen - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gerald Steinberg

German ‘cultural leaders’ and the anti-anti boycott campaign - comment

 By GERALD STEINBERG

My Word: Justice for Sarah Halimi and justice for all

 By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by