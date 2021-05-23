The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

French Muslim Council's Israel-Palestinian policy may violate political prohibitions

CFCM president called his worshipers to recognize the significance of Al-Aqsa Mosque & Jerusalem in the Muslim religion only a few months after standing against politics in places of worship.

By SARAH CHEMLA  
MAY 23, 2021 12:36
"Charter of principles" signing at the Elysee palace in Paris (photo credit: REUTERS)
"Charter of principles" signing at the Elysee palace in Paris
(photo credit: REUTERS)
In a possible violation of a prohibition on political discussion in mosques, French Council of Muslim Faith president Mohammed Moussaoui called upon his congregants to take action on the Arab-Israeli conflict and to recognize the significance of al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem in the Muslim religion, in a statement on Friday amid rising Israeli-Palestinian tensions
CFCM's president adopted in January a charter of "Republican values" for Islam in France, which he presented to French President Emmanuel Macron in order to show that "the principles of the Muslim faith are completely compatible with the principles of the Republic." The charter included the prohibition of any political discussion in mosques, acknowledging the issue "that places of worship serve to disseminate political speeches or import conflicts that take place in other countries of the world."
Friday's statement was published on Twitter, and also stated that French Muslims should "organize fundraising for the benefit of humanitarian NGOs operating within the Palestinian territories," and "launch a large sponsorship campaign between mosques in France and Palestinian mosques, in order to provide the latter with assistance."
 
The Simon Wiesenthal Centre warned in a press statement on Sunday that CFCM's political prescriptions could unintentionally result in further violence against the Jews of France.
Director for International Relations, Dr. Shimon Samuels, argued that Moussaoui's statement exceeded the organization's limits.
“The CFCM seems to go beyond its religious purview by addressing political issues," he said. "This could be, even unintentionally, construed by French Islamists – already heavily influenced by the Palestinian narrative supporting Hamas – to mobilize Jihadist attacks against the French Jewish community.” 
In a letter to Interior and Religious Affairs Minister Gerald Darmanin, Samuels suggested that "the CFCM statement may have negated French policy, which is to ensure that Islam in France follows the Republic’s set of values... and could, even unwillingly, incite to further hate and violence against the Jews of France."


Tags Islam Jerusalem Muslims France mosque muslims and jews Emmanuel Macron
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel still needs Biden's support after Gaza conflict - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Zalman Shoval

Iran deal on hold? Not quite - comment

 By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Jacob Nagel

Israel and Biden administration after Gaza - comment

 By JACOB NAGEL
Emily Schrader

The demonization of Israel in the halls of Congress - Opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Ruthie Blum

Israel's hasbara can’t combat Jew-hatred - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by