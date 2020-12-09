Genesis Prize voting ends with more than 200,000 votes

The Genesis Prize Foundation (GPF) today announced the completion of the international voting campaign for the 2021 Genesis Prize Laureate and released selected data about the campaign.

Over the course of two and a half months, Jews worldwide were invited to vote online for one of the seven finalists. Voting closed on November 30, after being extended for an extra month to accommodate extraordinary interest from the global Jewish community.

The annual $1 million Genesis Prize, dubbed the “Jewish Nobel” by TIME magazine, honors extraordinary individuals for their outstanding professional achievement, contribution to humanity, and commitment to Jewish values.

“This is the first time we opened the previously highly discreet Laureate selection process to the global Jewish community,” said Co-Founder and Chairman of The Genesis Prize Foundation, Stan Polovets. “While we were somewhat hesitant to change the formula that has produced seven outstanding laureates since 2014, the response has exceeded our most optimistic expectations. It is clear that the public wants to have a voice in selecting Jewish role models and modern heroes.”

Close to 200,000 Jews representing six continents cast their votes for the 2021 Genesis Prize Laureate. Millions more engaged with the Genesis Prize on its social media platforms in English, Hebrew, Russian, Spanish, French, and German languages.

The online nominations and voting campaigns reached more than eight million people interested in Jewish life. More than 10% of the world's total Jewish population engaged with the Genesis Prize, viewing, sharing, and commenting on the content. The top five voting countries were the U.S. (106,000 votes), Israel (29,000), Canada (13,000), U.K. (10,000), and Russia (4,000).

Diaspora voted more actively: while Israel accounts for 40% of world Jewish population, only 15% of the vote came from the Jewish State. According to the GPF, most voters were older than 35, reflecting the difficulty of engaging young adults.

Voting sparked a vigorous online discussion, with tens of thousands of comments posted on social media in different languages. Debates focused not only on the merits of individual nominees, but also on the meaning of Jewish values and their relevance in today’s world.

Many comments favored giving the award to prominent politicians, who, according to GPF, were not among the finalists because of the non-political nature of the Prize. Commentators also focused on the need to honor eminent theologian Rabbi Lord Sacks, one of the finalists who passed away during the voting campaign, and US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in September. Justice Ginsburg has already been honored with the Genesis Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018.

“The global Jewish community spoke, and its voice will be a key factor for the committees as they select the next Laureate in January,” said Polovets.

The list of seven finalists was revealed in September, following an open nominations process – also a first for Genesis – during which more than 40,000 people nominated over 4,000 individuals.

The finalists are Marc Benioff, founder of Salesforce, owner of TIME Magazine, and mega-philanthropist; Sacha Baron Cohen, actor, producer, director and vocal critic of social media platforms; Gal Gadot, actor, producer, and advocate for the empowerment of young women; Elena Kagan, Justice of the United States Supreme Court; Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks z”l, theologian, author and former Chief Rabbi of the UK; Steven Spielberg, director, producer, screenwriter; and philanthropist; and Barbra Streisand, singer, actor and activist.

The Genesis Prize Foundation plans to announce the 2021 Genesis Prize Laureate early next year after the Selection and Prize Committees meet to review the voting results and deliberate. While the outcome of the voting campaign will be of paramount importance, the Committees will also consider other factors in selecting the honoree.

The Genesis Prize ceremony honoring the new Laureate will take place later in the year in an online format.