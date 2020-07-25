The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
German city enlists rapper who joked about Holocaust for COVID-19 PSA

The municipality of Düsseldorf posted a public service announcement featuring Farid Bang on its Facebook page Wednesday.

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA  
JULY 25, 2020 10:55
German rapper Farid Bang poses during a photocall upon arrival for the 2018 Echo Music Award ceremony in Berlin, Germany April 12, 2018. (photo credit: AXEL SCHMIDT/REUTERS)
German rapper Farid Bang poses during a photocall upon arrival for the 2018 Echo Music Award ceremony in Berlin, Germany April 12, 2018.
(photo credit: AXEL SCHMIDT/REUTERS)
The city government of Germany’s second-largest metropolis is facing criticism for enlisting a Muslim rapper whose lyrics mocked Holocaust victims to promote social distancing.
The municipality of Düsseldorf posted a public service announcement featuring Farid Bang on its Facebook page Wednesday. In 2018, Bang and a collaborator released a song in which they rapped about having “bodies more sculpted than Auschwitz inmates,” and contained lyrics about “another Holocaust; let’s grab the Molotov” cocktails.
When the two artists won a top music award that year, several other winners returned their awards in protest. German prosecutors investigated the artists but decided the song was merely tasteless, not a violation of laws prohibiting Holocaust denial and anti-Semitism,
The commissioner for the fight against anti-Semitism in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia criticized the decision to involve Farid Bang in the social distancing promo.
“The choice of rapper, Farid Bang, for a public project, which is supposed to shed light on the topic of the coronavirus, is hard to bear,” the commissioner, Sabine Leutheusser-Schnarrenberger, told the Rheinische Post newspaper.
Düsseldorf Mayor Thomas Geisel defended the decision to hire Bang as intended to reach a young target audience that has displayed indifference to social distancing rules, Deutsche Welle reported Wednesday.


