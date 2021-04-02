Girls spit at Jewish man in Brooklyn, bite cop

The three, a 13-year-old and two girls younger than her, threw garbage and spat at the Jewish man during an argument on Thursday evening. Police were called to scene and, when officers confronted the girls, the 13-year-old bit one of them and was taken into custody, according to the report.

The other two girls were not detained and the officer suffered minor injuries, according to police.

The incident comes hours after a Jewish family, including a one-year-old baby were attacked by a man with a knife in Manhattan.

