How an old Yiddish song became a symbol of racial equality

Sandler's composition was adopted by various Jewish artists, but it wasn't until Black Jewish musician Willie “The Lion” Smith covered the song in the 1920s, that it became a widespread phenomenon.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JUNE 14, 2020 22:46
Portrait of Willie Smith in his apartment, Manhattan, New York, N.Y. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
"Eli, Eli" is a Yiddish song composed by Jacob Koppel Sandler in 1896 that describes the plight of a Jewish girl singing a song of despair while being crucified for her faith. In the following decades, it was adopted by African American artists and singers who were drawn to the tragic melody and images of oppression that its lyrics evoked.
Sandler drew the song's lyrics from King David's lamentation in the Book of Pslams (22:2): “Eli, Eli, why hast Thou forsaken me?” This phrase appears twice in the New Testament, while one of the instances marks Jesus’ last words as he’s crucified. This exclamation of despair is thus recognized and revered by both Christians and Jews.
A portion of the song says:
"In fire and flame have men been tortured
And everywhere we went we were shamed and ridiculed
No one could make us turn away from our faith
From you, my god, from your holy Torah, your law!"
People have always been drawn to music, some might even say that as human beings, we are hard-wired to respond to music. It has the power to change our moods, stimulate our senses and bring back memories. Music can provoke many things within us, including strong negative emotions at times.
Sandler's composition was adopted by various Jewish artists and slowly gained popularity, but it wasn't until Black Jewish musician Willie “The Lion” Smith covered the song in the 1920s, that it became a widespread phenomenon and a shared symbol for Jewish and African American jazz singers.
Shortly after Smith's cover, George Dewey Washington published a version of his own, followed by actress and singer Ethel Waters who said that the song "tells the tragic history of the Jews as much as one song can," while noting that "that history of their age-old grief and despair is so similar to that of my own people that I felt I was telling the story of my own race, too.”
The song did not lose its popularity over the years, with a rendition of the original song being performed by iconic Black jazz musician Lionel Hampton in 1951.
When African American singer and political activist Paul Robeson was asked in the late 1950s why he tends to perform Yiddish music like "Eli, Eli" but not French, German or Italian works, he replied: “I do not understand the psychology of these people, their history has no parallels with the history of my forebearers who were slaves. The Jewish sign and tear are close to me [...] I feel that these people are closer to the traditions of my race.”
In face of racism and antisemitism, African Americans and Jewish people in the US during the 1950s held a strong invisible connection through sorrow and defiance. However, the trend seemed to fade in the 1960s as “the once wonderful alliance dissolved and split,” as historian Marc Dollinger told NPR. The split included the rise in Black nationalism which in turn inspired young Jewish Americans to find more interest in Zionism. 
“The consensus of the 1950s [...] became a new consensus of the late ’60s and ’70s, with each of the communities doing the same thing apart,” Dollinger said. “And I saw that both communities were borrowing back and forth through nationalism as a consequence of the rise of Black power.”
The historic connection between African Americans and Jewish people face new avenues and a chance of returning to a unique relationship that goes back centuries and is based on a deep understanding and mutual respect.
Following the killing of George Floyd a few weeks ago, enraged Americans took to the streets to protest police brutality and general inequality. Jewish organizations and communities have shown a great deal of involvement, rising up one by one and demanding justice for Floyd's death and for equality. Is it possible that the horrific images that "Eli, Eli" evokes in one's mind makes it easier for them to identify with the struggle of others?
Perhaps its time that "Eli, Eli" transcended its original meaning and became a protest song, focusing on present-day inequality while drawing from ancient knowledge and experience. It could be the symbol of bringing communities together and reminding us the price of not standing up when faced with an injustice.


Tags music yiddish jazz slavery blacklivesmatter George Floyd
