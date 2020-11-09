The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Hundreds gather together in the street for Rabbi Feinstein's funeral

The funeral was held at a yeshiva Sunday morning and, despite coronavirus regulations, a crowd that seemed to number in the hundreds gathered outside to mourn.

By AARON REICH  
NOVEMBER 9, 2020 02:04
Mesivta Tiferes Jerusalem (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Mesivta Tiferes Jerusalem
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A massive crowd of potentially hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered on the streets Manhattan's Lower East Side Sunday morning to mourn the death of renowned religious scholar Rabbi Dovid Feinstein, despite worries of coronavirus, local news outlet The Lo-Down reported.
Feinstein died over the weekend at the age of 91, having led the Mesivta Tiferes Jerusalem yeshiva on East Broadway since 1986, taking over after the death of his father Rabbi Moshe Feinstein. In that time, he amassed a reputation worldwide as a renowned halachic authority and Torah scholar.
The funeral was held at the yeshiva Sunday morning, but despite coronavirus regulations being in place, a crowd that seemed to number in the hundreds gathered outside the yeshiva to mourn, as shown in photographs and even video footage obtained by The Lo-Down.
White the footage does show the mourners seeming to attempt to maintain social distancing, they are very clearly not succeeding, and seem to be practically packed into the streets.

The incident comes following numerous controversial comments by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who linked coronavirus outbreaks in the state and city to ultra-Orthodox communities.
In particular, de Blasio has criticized the communities for their funerals, as massive crowds have show up at them in the past. Cuomo has also asked them to stop these gatherings, as they represent a potential superspreader for the virus.
Worries over potential outbreaks from ultra-Orthodox gatherings also led the grandchild of the grand rabbi of the Satmar Hassidic dynasty to cancel his wedding, amid law enforcement fears that potentially tens of thousands of guests could gather for the event.


