The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Rabbi Dovid Feinstein, renowned halachic authority, dies aged 91

The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. EST (4:30 p.m. Israel time) outside of 145 East Broadway, New York, and can be viewed via livestream.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 8, 2020 06:02
Mesivta Tiferes Jerusalem (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Mesivta Tiferes Jerusalem
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Renowned Torah scholar and halachic authority Rabbi Dovid Feinstein has passed away at the age of 91, Hamodia reported Friday.
Feinstein has served as rosh yeshiva of the famous Mesivta Tiferes Jerusalem yeshiva in Manhattan since 1986, taking over after the death of his father, the late Rabbi Moshe Feinstien. He also served as a source of guidance and halachic wisdom in Jewish communities around the world.
The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. EST (4:30 p.m. Israel time) outside of 145 East Broadway, New York, and can be viewed here via livestream.
Multiple major Jewish organizations mourned his passing.
"The world has lost a gadol beTorah. We will miss his Torah leadership, his astounding and deeply insightful wisdom, as well as his warmth and accessibility," the Orthodox Union said in a statement.
"Despite his renowned position within the Jewish world, 'Rav Dovid' was known for his unparalleled humility and kindness," Yeshiva University wrote.
"Agudath Israel and the entire Orthodox community have benefited from his Torah wisdom and guidance for decades–the pain and loss overwhelm," Agudath Israel of America tweeted.
His death came just a day before the passing of another respected figure in world Jewry, Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, former chief rabbi of the United Kingdom.



Tags rabbi halacha funeral death
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu has slandered Black Flag as agents of Iran - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
How Joe Biden as president will change Israeli politics By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: James Bond and politically challenging times By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Let local municipalities take care of their own By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Biden, Israel and 'Squad' pressure – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.
4 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
5 Israeli minister warns of war if Biden returns to Iran Deal
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by