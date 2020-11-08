Rabbi Dovid Feinstein, renowned halachic authority, dies aged 91

Renowned Torah scholar and halachic authority Rabbi Dovid Feinstein has passed away at the age of 91, Hamodia reported Friday.Feinstein has served as rosh yeshiva of the famous Mesivta Tiferes Jerusalem yeshiva in Manhattan since 1986, taking over after the death of his father, the late Rabbi Moshe Feinstien. He also served as a source of guidance and halachic wisdom in Jewish communities around the world.funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. EST (4:30 p.m. Israel time) outside of 145 East Broadway, New York, and can be viewed here via livestream. Multiple major Jewish organizations mourned his passing."The world has lost a gadol beTorah. We will miss his Torah leadership, his astounding and deeply insightful wisdom, as well as his warmth and accessibility," the Orthodox Union said in a statement."Despite his renowned position within the Jewish world, 'Rav Dovid' was known for his unparalleled humility and kindness," Yeshiva University wrote."Agudath Israel and the entire Orthodox community have benefited from his Torah wisdom and guidance for decades–the pain and loss overwhelm," Agudath Israel of America tweeted.The
His death came just a day before the passing of another respected figure in world Jewry, Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, former chief rabbi of the United Kingdom.