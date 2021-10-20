The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Israel must invest in engaging Diaspora Jewry - Gary Torgow

“It is becoming more and more clear that something is very wrong,” the chairman of Mosaic United said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 20, 2021 09:25
Gary Torgow, Chairman, Mosaic United (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Gary Torgow, Chairman, Mosaic United
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
It is the responsibility of the State of Israel to engage Jews in the Diaspora, said Gary Torgow, the chairman of Mosaic United.
Speaking last week at The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference, Torgow said that “Israel is the population center of the Jewish people and the spiritual and moral backbone of our unique civilization.” Therefore, he said, the country must “invest time, effort and money to re-engage the Diaspora community.”
Mosaic United was founded in part by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. It’s mission, according to its website, is to “empower young Jewish men and women to develop deeper connections to their Jewish heritage and identities and forge a bond with Israel on their own terms and in their own time.”
Torgow said that the current generation is living in an era of tremendous benefits and successes, but at the same time experiencing a crisis unlike any other of the past.
“We are enjoying as a people a historic renaissance in Jewish philanthropy, activism and scholarship,” he stressed. “But we are at the same time experiencing a never-before-seen urgency across the broad spectrum of Jewish life around the entire globe.”
He cited a recent Pew Research Study that showed that assimilation is at the highest point in Jewish history, as is the connection of the Jewish people to the State of Israel. 
Torgow said that fewer children are enrolled in Jewish preschools, fewer Jews attend synagogue and students on college campuses have either lost ties to their Jewish heritage or are fearful of identifying as Jewish. 
“It is becoming more and more clear that something is very wrong,” he stressed. “The miracle of Israel and its success … has expanded exponentially. Israel has become a resource for the entire world. But it is a tragic reality that in the intervening time somehow we have not adequately cultivated the commitment, imagination, loyalty and pride of the new generation in the Diaspora.”
This generation’s calling is to achieve unity, Torgow said. 
He said that the goal should bring every member of the Jewish people closer and closer to their roots by bringing more effort, more Jewish knowledge, more scholarship and more connectivity to the Jewish people.
“There is no more time for studies and analyses,” Torgow concluded. “Today is the time for action and this must be the defining principle of this generation.”


Tags Israel diaspora jews diaspora
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Colin Powell was a true friend of Israel - editorial

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jenny Aharon New

The Israeli-Polish rift can only be repaired by talking - opinion

 By JENNY AHARON
Itamar Marcus

A US consulate in Jerusalem will re-divide the city - opinion

 By ITAMAR MARCUS
Ruthie Blum

Sex, the Jewish Agency and Israel’s clueless intelligence minister - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Dov Lipman

The Knesset needs an Aliyah Committee - opinion

 By DOV LIPMAN
Most Read
1

Multiple asteroids larger than pyramids head towards Earth

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
3

Apophis: What you should know about the asteroid skimming by Earth in 2029

An asteroid is seen falling to Earth, breaking apart in the atmosphere (illustrative).
4

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
5

‘Jewish supremacy’ conspiracy theory spread on Irish parliament floor

MEMBERS OF Students for a Just Palestine protest a scheduled lecture by Ambassador to Ireland Ze’ev Boker at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by