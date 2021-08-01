Israel's TalentEducators works to fill Jewish educator shortage in West

TalentEducators (TE), an initiative launched by the Jewish Agency and Israel's Diaspora Affairs Ministry, has worked to fill a shortage in Jewish educators in the UK and North America by helping with recruitment efforts and training would-be educators.

The shortage of educators was a pre-existing problem for decades, but COVID-19 only further served to emphasize this shortage.

"We knew we were charged with an almost impossible mission," TE founder and CEO Rabbi Aharoni Carmel said in a statement.

"The reality is that we also had an unexpected opportunity. People around the world had a moment to reevaluate their lives - and seized on the chance to do something incredibly meaningful and make a difference while entering a stable career. In the past year and a half, we placed more than 100 Jewish educators throughout the US, Canada, and [the] UK in both day schools and the experiential world."

Now, with their help, over 100 Jewish educators have begun finding work positions. The initiative also works to continue helping these educators through a customized support system. TE fellows also join like-minded educators as a space to help share their challenges, successes and best practices.

