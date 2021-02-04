Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway to play WeWork founder and wife

The Israeli-American entrepreneur, who resigned in 2019 from the company he founded after a meteoric loss in value, will be played by “Dallas Buyers Club” star and Academy Award winner Jared Leto. Neumann’s wife and WeWork co-founder, Rebekah Neumann, who is the cousin of Gwyneth Paltrow, will be played by Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the forthcoming show, which does not have an anticipated release date yet, was co-created by Lee Eisenberg, known for his film “Good Boys” and himself the son of an Israeli immigrant. It is based on a podcast of the same name from Wondery media and will be directed and produced by “This Is Us” team John Requa and Glenn Ficarra.

Eisenberg isn’t the only creator inspired by Neumann’s story. Nicholas Braun (“Succession”) is set to play the Kabbalah-loving former kibbutznik in another drama series from “You’re the Worst” creator Stephen Falk, based on an upcoming book from Wall Street Journal reporters Eliot Brown and Maureen Farrell, “The Cult of We.” There is also a movie currently in works, based on an upcoming book on Neumann by journalist Katrina Brooker.

