The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Jessica Walter, known for roles in ‘Arrested Development', dies at 80

She was close to her daughter, TV executive Brooke Bowman, and had a long marriage to the Jewish actor Ron Leibman, who died in 2019.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA  
MARCH 26, 2021 05:11
Actress Jessica Walter. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Actress Jessica Walter.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
essica Walter, who specialized in playing women who were both beautiful and predatory, has died.
Walter died in her sleep at her home in New York, Deadline reported. She was 80.
Walter was best known in recent years as Lucille Bluth, the manipulative matriarch on the TV show “Arrested Development,” and voiced a similar role on the hit animated series “Archer” as the matriarch of a spy clan.
The role culminated a career in which Walter, known for her impeccable comic timing and dramatic depth, played women who were irresistible and also a little murderous. In one of her best-known roles, she plays a one-night stand who turns into a deadly stalker in the 1971 film “Play Misty For Me,” Clint Eastwood’s directorial debut.
She also played a snobbish mother in “The Flamingo Kid” in 1984, and a widow who can’t keep her hands off her late husband’s best friend in “Bye Bye Braverman” in 1968. That film may have been Walter’s only explicitly Jewish role. The creator of “Arrested Development,” Mitchell Hurwitz, has said he could never decide whether or not the Bluths were Jewish.
Walter once told the Los Angeles Times, which caught her at home on Yom Kippur, “I’m very Jewish in my heart. Organized religion is a little tricky! I admire anyone who follows their heart. Mine just doesn’t take me quite to the door.”
In “Bye Bye Braverman,” Walter and George Segal, another Jewish actor who straddled drama and comedy and also died this week, tumble around her apartment after he stops by to pay condolences. Walter has her legs locked around Segal when the girl playing Walter’s daughter interrupts, asking her mother the correct spelling of “pornographer.”
“Later, sweetie,” Walter responds, “I’ll read some to you.”
Walter, a New York native, said she was not at all like her characters, calling herself boring. She was beloved by her fellow actors, and tearfully described how she had to endure verbal abuse from Jeffrey Tambor, who played her husband, on the set of “Arrested Development.”
She was close to her daughter, TV executive Brooke Bowman, and had a long marriage to the Jewish actor Ron Leibman, who died in 2019.


Tags hollywood jews hollywood TV Show
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Passover message could bring together Israelis of all sectors

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Can Israel avoid a fifth election? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Political spins and positive spins

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu will leave Balfour - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

We need to stop blaming Bibi for electoral deadlock

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
2

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills
3

IDF accidentally reveals location of secret bases online

IDF OFFICERS examine a map of the Middle East.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Evidence of UFOs to be revealed by national intelligence in 2021 US bill

An attendee wears an alien mask at the gate of Area 51 as an influx of tourists are expected, responding to a call to 'storm' the secretive U.S. military base, believed by UFO enthusiasts to hold government secrets about extra-terrestrials, in Rachel, Nevada, September 20, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by