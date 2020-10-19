Jewish GOP congressional candidate calls George Soros a Nazi

The latest political candidate to condemn George Soros , the Jewish billionaire Democratic megadonor, is Jewish himself.

Eric Early, a Republican who is running for Congress in California, tweeted Sunday, “Nazi sympathizer Soros is a danger to our nation.” Soros, who is a frequent target of Republican officials, in fact survived the Holocaust as a teenager.

• there’s nothing antisemitic at all about the retweet (whoever did it); • Schiff knows we’re closing in and his tweet show his desperation • Nazi sympathizer Soros is a danger to our nation. To my opponent the pathological Schiff:• there’s nothing antisemitic at all about the retweet (whoever did it);• Schiff knows we’re closing in and his tweet show his desperation• Nazi sympathizer Soros is a danger to our nation. https://t.co/D4sHP59M0s October 18, 2020

The false accusation that Soros aided Nazis is not uncommon among criticism of him, which has become unrelenting in this election cycle and frequently veers into antisemitism. In reality, Soros was hidden as a child by a Hungarian bureaucrat and once accompanied him to survey the property of a Jewish household.

The Republican Jewish Coalition confirmed in an email to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency Sunday that Early is Jewish. He is running against California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, who is also Jewish, in a heavily Democratic district.

On Saturday, Schiff had criticized Early for sharing a meme that falsely claimed Schiff was related to Soros. He is not. Schiff called the meme antisemitic.

“This week, my opponent shared a “meme” about me. A well-circulated antisemitic lie,” he tweeted, adding that “the Republican Party’s willingness to traffic in bigotry and hate has caused lasting damage.”