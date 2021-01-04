The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Joan Micklin Silver, director of 'Hester Street', passed away at 85

Silver gained a respected reputation when Hester Street debut though she still faced sexist and antisemitic remarks from Hollywood executives.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA  
JANUARY 4, 2021 05:29
Joan Micklin Silver at the premiere of the film "A Private Matter" at the Director's Guild Theater in Hollywood, Calif., June 14, 1992. (photo credit: RON GALELLA LTD/RON GALELLA COLLECTION VIA GETTY IMAGES)
Joan Micklin Silver at the premiere of the film "A Private Matter" at the Director's Guild Theater in Hollywood, Calif., June 14, 1992.
(photo credit: RON GALELLA LTD/RON GALELLA COLLECTION VIA GETTY IMAGES)
Joan Micklin Silver, a pioneering female filmmaker who directed two of Hollywood’s most Jewish films, has died at 85. The cause was vascular dementia, according to The New York Times.
Silver was best known for directing “Crossing Delancey,” the Lower East Side rom-com involving a pickle maker, and “Hester Street,” an influential low-budget tale about Yiddish-speaking Jewish immigrants. But she was also recognized as one of the only female directors working in Hollywood through the 1970s and ’80s.
After moving to New York in 1967, Silver began making short educational films for children. One of them was titled “The Immigrant Experience,” about Polish immigrants to the United States. After working on Hollywood movie scripts and selling some, Silver conceived of her first feature, which picked up on the same Jewish immigrant theme.
“Hester Street,” released in 1975, was based on a story by Abraham Cahan, an influential socialist writer who helped found the Forward newspaper. The script’s dialogue was entirely in Yiddish, something that she said turned off Hollywood producers. Most studios at the time did not want a wide distribution of the film stating that it was too "narrowly and ethnic," suggesting there was no market for the film. 
“Nobody wanted to release it,” Silver recalled in a visual history interview for the Directors Guild of America in 2005. “The only offer was to release it on 16 to the synagogue market,” she added, referring to 16-millimeter film. Her husband Raphael D. Silver, a commercial real estate developer, went in to help finance, produce and even distribute the film. He was even successful in selling to some international markets while attending the Cannes Film Festival. 
The film earned rave reviews and earned $5 million at the box office, a significant haul at the time. Jewish actress Carol Kane was nominated for an Academy Award for her portrayal of the protagonist Gitl.
In 1988, Silver directed “Crossing Delancey,” which was written by Susan Sandler. Amy Irving starred as a New Yorker descended from but detached from her Jewish immigrant heritage. Peter Riegert played her love interest, a pickle man named Sam who represents a more modern incarnation of the Jewish Lower East Side. It remains of Hollywood’s most quintessentially Jewish romances.
Silver gained a respected reputation when Hester Street debut, although she still faced sexist and antisemitic remarks from Hollywood executives. This did not hinder the tenacious filmmaker in making other films depicting Jewish characters. 
Silver also directed several TV movies and wrote multiple musicals that were staged Off Broadway.
“I had such blatantly sexist things said to me by studio executives when I started,” she said in a 1979 American Film Institute interview, adding that one man one told her: “Feature films are very expensive to mount and distribute, and women directors are one more problem we don’t need.”
Ray Silver died in 2013. He was the son of Rabbi Abba Hillel Silver, an American rabbi who was a key figure in the early Zionist movement.

Silver eventually released seven feature films and more than half a dozen movies made for television. She is survived by three daughters and five grandchildren.



Tags hollywood jews hollywood death antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu attempts to rally the Arab vote

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Greer Fay Cashman

In the eye of the beholder - comment

 By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Ariel Harkham

Morocco: Israel’s bridge to the Muslim world? - opinion

 By ARIEL HARKHAM
Gilad Kabilo

How to lose an election in three easy steps - comment

 By GILAD KABILO
Ruthie Blum

Tehran’s hope for a happy nuclear new year - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
5

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by