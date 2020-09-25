Kibitz is the Oxford English Dictionary’s word of the day

The dictionary defines the verb as “To watch (a card game or card player) as a spectator, typically while offering (unwelcome) advice or criticism.”

The second definition is closer to the one familiar to the Jewish community: “To chat, banter, or joke (with a person), esp. in a lighthearted or informal manner; to fool around.”

The word comes from the German word kiebitzen.

The dictionary also offers several spellings, including kibitz, kibetz, kabitz and kibbitz.

The Oxford English Dictionary’s online word of the day is kibitz.