Latin American Holocaust education network launches

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (JTA) — Nine institutions in Latin America devoted to Holocaust studies have launched a network to join experiences and training.

As a first activity, the Red LAES network will offer weekly talks titled “Latin America speaks about the Holocaust” by the Museum of the Jewish Community of Costa Rica to begin on Thursday.

“I am convinced that the LAES network will create a new meeting space for memory, education and human rights,” Marcelo Mindlin, president of the Holocaust Museum of Buenos Aires, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. “Together we will be able to work for a better future.”

Facing “the new normality” brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the organizers said LAES will develop virtual activities to teach together.

Along with the Buenos Aires and Costa Rican museums, the network members are the Holocaust Museum in Curitiba, Brazil; the Interactive Jewish Museum in Chile; the Anne Frank Center and the Center for Holocaust Studies in Guatemala; the Memory and Tolerance Museum of Mexico; the Emet Foundation of Panama; the Jewish Museum of Peru; and the Shoah Museum of Uruguay.