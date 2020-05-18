The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Lithuanian Jews spared by coronavirus celebrate the Vilna Gaon

During the pandemic, the community also marked two important events: the 300th anniversary of the birth of the Vilna Gaon and the 75th anniversary since the end of the Second World War.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MAY 18, 2020 20:19
Synagogue in Vilnius, Lithuania (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Synagogue in Vilnius, Lithuania
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
In a country that has turned to be relatively safe, the Lithuanian Jewish community has been able to go through the pandemic comparatively unscathed, and it still managed to celebrate the 300th anniversary of the birth of one of the country’s most well-known figures, Rabbi Elijah ben Solomon Zalman, or the Vilna Gaon, who was born on April 23, 1720.
Once home of one of the most prominent Jewish communities in the world influencing Judaism to this day – “Lithuanian or Litvak” is the term that identifies non-hassidic Ashkenazi Jews – today Lithuania has a Jewish population of about 5,000, most of them living in the capital Vilnius.
As explained by Faina Kukliansky, president of the Lithuanian Jewish Community, during a virtual event organized by the US-based National Coalition Supporting Eurasian Jewry, the community has implemented safety measures to safeguard its members very early on when COVID-19 began to spread around Europe.
“Since Purim, we have closed the synagogues and the Jewish institutions, we suspended our organized tours and we encouraged people to keep the regulations,” she said.
She explained that as far as she knows, nobody in the Jewish community got infected.
Together with the two others so called “Baltic republics” Latvia and Estonia, Lithuania is one of the euro-zone's poorest countries.
However, the area was also one of the less affected by the pandemic. As reported by Reuters, Lithuania registered just around 1,500 coronavirus cases and 53 deaths for a population of 2.8 million people. As the infection rate decreased steadily, the restrictive measures to contain the outbreak have been progressively eased up since late April. On Friday, the three Baltic republics opened their common borders and allow their citizen to travel in the region.
“Our government has been pretty flexible and we were not in a situation of a full shut down,” Kukliansky said.
The country’s only Jewish school, like the rest of the schools in the country, shut down and started operating online.
“We hope that the school will resume working in the normal way in the near future, as the authorities are saying that they are going to reopen kindergartens and schools soon,” the president commented.
In the meantime, Kukliansky explained that the community is doing as much as they can to make life interesting for those sitting at home, especially for the elderly, organizing virtual events and encouraging people to connect to their website and Facebook page to receive updates.
She highlighted that the community takes care of the needs of about 300 Holocaust survivors, and the efforts to assist them have not ceased.
“I must also say that local leaders have been very active to support their members, not only elderly but also families and everyone else,” she said.
During the pandemic, the community also marked two important events: the 300th anniversary of the birth of the Vilna Gaon and the 75th anniversary since the end of the Second World War.
“For the Vilna Gaon, we had a small ceremony at the cemetery and we organized a more prominent event online,” Kukliansky explained.
“Then on May 8, we paid tribute to the victims of the Holocaust, to those who fought, to the Righteous among the Nations,” she said adding that they managed to celebrate the ceremony in person with a few relevant personalities while observing safety regulations.
In the last period, the community experience some problems also with antisemitism, even if they were not specifically related to the coronavirus emergency but more to the anniversary of the end of the war.
“We have had some antisemitic attacks and we asked the help of the authorities to investigate the threats,” the president pointed out.
Kukliansky said that she is concerned about the financial crisis and they are receiving some support from European Jewish institutions.
“Some people lost their jobs and are going through economic difficulties. However, the Jewish community did not furlough anybody. It was important for us to keep all our workers, to maintain our values in this challenging time,” she concluded.


Tags lithuanian jews vilna gaon lithuania Coronavirus Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's largest-ever government: Over the top, excessive and indulgent By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Is the right-religious bloc starting to disintegrate? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak The farce and failure of Netanyahu’s latest antics – opinion By JEFF BARAK
Amotz Asa-El Who defeated the Nazis? By AMOTZ ASA-EL
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. The message of Lag Ba'omer is that we can recreate the world anew By WARREN GOLDSTEIN

Most Read

1 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
3 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
4 Medical miracle in Jerusalem: Surgery saves man with rod through head
Image of rod through Kamel Abdel Rahman's head
5 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by