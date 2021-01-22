The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
London police shuts down COVID-19 Jewish wedding with over 400 attendees

The wedding, held in north London on Thursday at a school for girls, caused organizers to face a GBP 10,000 (Roughly $13,600) fine.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 22, 2021 19:41
People wearing protective face masks walk past a boarded up public house in Hackney, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 22, 2020. (photo credit: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS)
People wearing protective face masks walk past a boarded up public house in Hackney, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 22, 2020.
(photo credit: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS)
London police broke up a Jewish wedding held in Stamford Hill at the Yesodey Hatorah Senior Girl’s School on Thursday, causing roughly 400 guests to flee, UK media reported on Friday.
Five of the guests were fined GBP 200 ($273) for violating the restrictions. A local security guard downplayed the figure and said roughly 100 people were present, according to BBC.
The north London Jewish school claimed it leased the building and had no knowledge about the event. Organizers face a GBP 10,000 ($13,600) fine for violating the COVID-19 health regulations.
The late principle of the school, Rabbi Avrahom Pinter, died last year from COVID-19. 
Chief Rabbi of the UK Ephraim Mirvis called the incident “a most shameful desecration of all that we hold dear” in a Friday tweet and said that the majority of the Jewish community in the UK is opposed to it.
 
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson supported the police and said that those who broke the rules did so “flagrantly and selfishly.” 
The ultra-Orthodox wedding guests reside in the borough of Hackney, where Stamford Hill is. Hackney has 625.43 confirmed COVID-19 infections per 100,000 people when compared to the average in England of 471.31, according to BBC.
The mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville noted that such events happened in the school before and that they are unacceptable. He stressed meetings will be held with Jewish leaders and community partners to prevent them from happening again, according to Sky News.
This is not the first incident of this nature in Hackney, as mentioned. A man who organized a "large party" at a local synagogue last Saturday will be fined GBP 10,000, The Jewish Chronical reported.


