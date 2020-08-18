A white supremacist, Alexander Feaster, who has been accused of firing his gun at a woman who attempted to remove a flag depicting a swastika from his property in Oklahoma, was released from jail last week after posting bail following a self-defense claim, according to the Algeimeiner.The judge who resided over the Wednesday bail hearing, District Judge Justin P. Eilers, ruled in Feaster's favor - reducing his bail from $500,000 to $75,000 in the process - after his lawyers said that Feaster was “was isolated and alone, fearing for his life.” Feaster is accused of shooting a woman, Kyndal McVey, 28, in the back multiple times following an altercation in front of his home, where the woman attempted to remove Nazi imagery from his property.McVey “did not appear to be in any way a threat to Feaster due to her obviously running away from his residence with only a flag in her hand,” said Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Marshall Woodson in his affidavit, according to Algemeiner.According to the Algemeiner, Feaster's home is covered with swastikas and Nazi imagery.Following the incident, officers seized multiple firearms and ammunition that Feaster had stored up in his home, by way of a search warrant.