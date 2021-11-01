The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Members of Congress are calling on cable, satellite providers to increase access to Jewish TV

The letter was spearheaded by Rep. Kathleen Rice, whose district on New York’s Long Island includes a number of large Jewish communities.

By SHIRA HANAU/JTA  
NOVEMBER 1, 2021 01:08
Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., votes to approve the second article of impeachment against President Donald Trump during a House Judiciary Committee meeting on Capitol Hill, in Washington. (photo credit: PATRICK SEMANSKY/POOL VIA REUTERS)
(photo credit: PATRICK SEMANSKY/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Five members of Congress are calling on cable and satellite television providers to increase access to Jewish-themed programming as a way of fighting against antisemitism.
“As Members of Congress who represent Jewish communities across the country, we have seen the impact of making programming specifically tailored to these communities widely available. Culturally specific programming fosters community and, for those outside of the community, exposure to Jewish programming can be an important and effective antidote to the scourge of hate and bigotry against Jewish people,” wrote the members of Congress, who all are Democrats.
The letter was spearheaded by Rep. Kathleen Rice, whose district on New York’s Long Island includes a number of large Jewish communities. She was joined by four other members of Congress who represent parts of the country with large Jewish communities, including Reps. Ted Deutch of Florida, Grace Meng of New York, and Brad Sherman and Ted Lieu of California.
The letters, addressed to seven cable and satellite providers, ask the companies for information about the obstacles they face in providing Jewish programming and about their plans to increase access to that programming.
Security fencing is seen near the US Capitol ahead of rally in support of the Jan. 6 defendants in WashingtonREUTERS/MICHAEL WEEKESSecurity fencing is seen near the US Capitol ahead of rally in support of the Jan. 6 defendants in WashingtonREUTERS/MICHAEL WEEKES
According to a press release from Jewish Life Television, a Jewish-themed channel that praised the letters, state legislators in 17 states have made similar requests of cable and satellite providers in their areas in recent months.


