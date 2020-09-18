Mosaic United donates $20 million to Jewish campus life across globe

Mosaic United announced on Wednesday that they will be allocating over $20 million to Jewish campus life, such as Hillel, Chabad and Olami, spreading the funding across six continents.The donation is part of a global campus outreach initiative Mosaic United started five years ago, titled The Campus Pillar - what is essentially a partnership between the Diaspora Affairs Ministry and global Jewry. To date, Mosaic United has contributed over NIS 400 million to this program, which builds Jewish campus centers and supporting Jewish students in their endeavors."Our continued support for the Mosaic Campus Pillar is a vivid declaration of our commitment to Jews around the world, to building Jewish identity, and to growing the connection between young Jews and Israel," said Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevitch. "It is important that Jewish students everywhere know that Israel stands with them and values our connection – even and especially in trying times like these.""As Jewish life on campus is being challenged, we are proud to support strengthening the Jewish identity of our future leaders at over 400 universities across the globe," said CEO of Mosaic United Rabbi Dr. Benji Levy.
