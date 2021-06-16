Muslim man confronts attackers in antisemitic assault

Two Jewish men left a restaurant in the city of Westminster on May 23, and were suspiciously followed by two men, as reported by the Metropolitan police.

At an intersection, the two men rushed at the Jewish men and began to punch them. While doing so, they made remarks that have caused the police to treat this incident as a hate crime.

Muslim man confronted the attackers and offered the victims shelter. The Jewish men were not injured in the attack. Police were called shortly after and the area was searched. They haven't been able to identify the suspects.

Detective Inspector Kevin Eade of the Met's Central West BCU said in a statement, "This behavior has no place in our city and it will not be tolerated.

"All Londoners should be able to live free from harassment or abuse. In this case two men from the Jewish community were assaulted, but it was the intervention of someone from another faith that helped stop the assault.

"This shows that people can help and support each other, not least by confronting those who would set community against community. If anyone has information about this or any other hate crime I would urge them to come forward."