The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Muslim man confronts attackers in antisemitic assault

Two Jewish men were attacked in the UK but thankfully were given refuge by a Muslim man.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 16, 2021 05:45
A general view shows the London skyline from the City of London to Westminster, in central London, Britain June 15, 2017 (photo credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS)
A general view shows the London skyline from the City of London to Westminster, in central London, Britain June 15, 2017
(photo credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS)
Two Jewish men left a restaurant in the city of Westminster on May 23, and were suspiciously followed by two men, as reported by the Metropolitan police.  
At an intersection, the two men rushed at the Jewish men and began to punch them. While doing so, they made remarks that have caused the police to treat this incident as a hate crime. 
A Muslim man confronted the attackers and offered the victims shelter. The Jewish men were not injured in the attack. Police were called shortly after and the area was searched. They haven't been able to identify the suspects.
Detective Inspector Kevin Eade of the Met's Central West BCU said in a statement, "This behavior has no place in our city and it will not be tolerated.
"All Londoners should be able to live free from harassment or abuse. In this case two men from the Jewish community were assaulted, but it was the intervention of someone from another faith that helped stop the assault.
"This shows that people can help and support each other, not least by confronting those who would set community against community. If anyone has information about this or any other hate crime I would urge them to come forward."


Tags United Kingdom hate crime antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Should Bennett reverse Netanyahu's 'Kotel deal'? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

New gov't's incoherency resembles Shakespearean comic fantasy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Shameful display in Knesset ahead of new gov't swearing-in - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Nimrod Goren

How will Israel's foreign policy change with new gov't?

 By NIMROD GOREN
Moshe Dann

Politics of guilt: Why does the Left oppose 'occupation' - opinion

 By MOSHE DANN
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by