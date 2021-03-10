NBA player Meyers Leonard caught using antisemitic slur while gaming

Miami Heat's Meyers Leonard was found to have use an antisemitic slur while playing a video game on Twitch, Insider reported. The report states that while appearing to play the game Call of Duty on Twitch with another person, he responded to another player shooting him from afar in game with the slur, saying: “Don’t f***ing snipe me, you f***ing k**e b***h,”
Following the incident, Leonard told the person he was playing with he was stepping away for a phone call and then said that he had to go because his wife needed him.Leonard released an apology statement on Tuesday night.“I am deeply sorry for using an antisemitic slur during a livestream yesterday. While I didn’t know what the word meant at the time, my ignorance about its history and how offensive it is to the Jewish community is absolutely not an excuse and I was just wrong,” he wrote.
Meyers Leonard says racial slurs while playing CoD pic.twitter.com/WHwUnbV0pR— Main Team (@MainTeamSports) March 9, 2021
Last year, in the wake of the George Floyd racial justice protest movement, Leonard was criticized for being one of only two players throughout the league to stand rather than kneel during the playing of the national anthem before games. He told his Black teammates that he supports the Black Lives Matter movement and that he was standing to honor his brother, who served as a Marine.In a sign of solidarity with him, a Black teammate always put an arm around Leonard's leg during the anthem.Leonard, is 7-foot-1 center and was a former first-round draft pick of the Portland Trail Blazers.The term is often used as a derogatory of Jews in online circles, often in the context of other antisemitic sayings.