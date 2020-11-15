The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

New documentary seeks to find New York Jewish gangster's buried treasure

Infamous bootlegger Dutch Schultz reportedly hid around $150 million worth of money somewhere in upstate New York, but it has continued to elude treasure hunters for 85 years.

By AARON REICH  
NOVEMBER 15, 2020 06:02
Gold (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Gold
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Is the long-hidden fortune of an infamous gangster hidden in upstate New York? A new documentary seeks to find out, 85 years later.
Titled Secrets of the Dead: Gangsters Gold, the PBS documentary follows professional treasure hunters as they attempt to find the estimated $50 million-$150 million buried treasure of Dutch Schultz.
Born in 1902 as Arthur Flegenheimer to German-Jewish parents in Manhattan's Lower East Side, the man grew up poor before joining a gang. He soon set up a business selling alcohol, and made a profit by forcing bars to buy his beer, or else suffer the consequences. Consequently, this earned him the notorious moniker of the "Beer Baron of the Bronx."
Schultz's business soon expanded into a thriving bootlegging operation after Prohibition hit the US, and he kept his product safe by basing himself deep in the Catskill Mountains in upstate New York. Partnering with Bronx mobster Joey Noe, the now named Noe-Schultz operation soon became much larger, and was one of the few gangs able to stand toe-to-toe with the infamous Italian mafia syndicates, which would later be known as the Five Families. However, his reign wouldn't last, and Schultz soon found himself at odds with rival crime lords, with a series of events soon resulting in his murder in 1935 at the hands of mob hitmen sent by The Commission.
But like many people in the Great Depression, Schultz reportedly did not put trust in banks, and preferred keeping his money in safes. Shortly before his death, believing he could be sent to prison, Schultz is known to have ordered the construction of a special airtight, waterproof safe, and stored at least $7 million in cash (adjusted for inflation, the sum total is likely worth over $130 million in 2020). The safe was buried somewhere in upstate New York, but the exact location of where it was buried remains a mystery, sparking numerous efforts to find the treasure.
However, the teams of treasure hunters for the PBS documentary may have found a clue. Speaking to The New York Post, treasure hunter Steve Zazulyuk explained they met private investigator Bruce Alterman, a resident of the area whose family members often spole about Schultz. These family anecdotes led to an important discovery: A secret tunnel hidden in a home in Bronxville, which Schultz may have used.
But rather than just about finding buried treasure, the documentary also has a personal stake: It's director, Elizabeth Trojian, is the granddaughter of one of the underlings of the Beer Baron of the Bronx.
“My grandfather was muscle for Dutch Schultz,” she told The New York Post. “He kept a journal, and there were references to gold coins.”
Together with Alterman's family anecdotes and Trojian's grandfather's notes, a major clue was discovered, a photograph of what seems to be a wooded area near Stoney Clove Creek in Phoenicia, in upstate New York. It is likely that the photograph was taken to remember where the loot was buried, as treasure hunter Ryan Fazekas told The New York Post: “People [in the 1930s] didn’t take scenery photos and waste their film. And this is not scenic; it had to mean something.”
In preliminary investigations of the creek, the treasure hunters found two rare gold coins dated to 1903. According to The New York Post, an appraiser valued them at $950 apiece.
But while coronavirus slowed down the search, it's far from over, with the documentary set to see the treasure hunters continue their search.
“We not only need to search this area, but we need to do it fast, before other people find out,” Zazulyk declared in the doc, according to The New York Post. “The hunt is on!”
The documentary hits PBS on November 18, and also features an interview with Stanley Grauso, who at the age of 104 is the last surviving member of Schultz's gang, according to the documentary's website.


Tags crime history Money Mafia
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Yad Vashem needs to stay out of Likud's reach By JPOST EDITORIAL
Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: The lasting legacy of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks By LIAT COLLINS
Yitz Greenberg Netanyahu, Elkin: Step back from joining in Holocaust denial By YITZ GREENBERG
Ruthie Blum The policy divide between Netanyahu and Biden – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Proud Boys leader trying to rebrand the group as explicitly antisemitic
Proud Boys activist Kyle Chapman at a rally in Portland on June 4, 2017. Chapman now says he has transformed the group into an explicitly white supremacist organization. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
4 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe
5 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by