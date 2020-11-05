The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
NY Masbia soup kitchen now operates 24 hours a day to meet huge demands

"It's heartbreaking that this is necessary. But the need has become so great that we could not continue operating like we did even a few months ago," said a Masbia board co-chair.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 5, 2020 08:37
Mana Hama soup kitchen preparing meals for delivery during the coronavirus pandemic (photo credit: IFCJ)
Mana Hama soup kitchen preparing meals for delivery during the coronavirus pandemic
(photo credit: IFCJ)
New York based Masbia soup kitchen network is now open 24 hours a day, 5 days a week in order to handle the 500% increase in demand that has accompanied the coronavirus pandemic, Boropark24 reported.
Under the new system, the soup kitchens operate on an appointment basis and lines, that were hundreds of people long, have been almost nonexistent despite the kitchens serving more people than they previously were.
Masbia's Executive director Alexander Rapaport said that "the reduction of people waiting on the breadlines outside is much appreciated by our neighbors and gives them a small sense of normalcy. However, the sad truth is that the demand is even greater. The breadline is just more of a digital one in the app instead of a physical one on the sidewalk."
"It's heartbreaking that this is necessary. But the need has become so great that we could not continue operating like we did even a few months ago. Our mission is not simply to feed people in need but to do it with dignity, and there is no dignity in waiting in line for hours just for basic groceries," said Masbia Board co-Chair Adam Hofstetter.
The soup kitchens serve both "to go" meals that are prepackaged and prepared for individuals and packages of raw food ingredients. Since March, Masbia has served 250,000 to go meals and distributed the equivalent of five million meals in raw food packages.
There has been a huge increase in the demand for pantry packages, and because these can weigh anywhere from 30 to 100 pounds, the line to pick these up was very slow. In order to shorten lines that were taking a significant amount of time and endangering those waiting in them, Masbia implemented an appointment system that makes use of an app called Plentiful.
"It is impossible for most of us to imagine how terrifying it is not to know how you will feed your children, today, tomorrow, for the rest of the week.  Masbia feeds hundreds of families and seniors every day with kindness and dignity.  Real food for real people in desperate need," said Masbia Soup Kitchen Network Board Treasurer Naomi Wolinsky.


