Orthodox Union launches applications for Impact Accelerator program

The Orthodox Union announced it is accepting applications for the third cohort of its Impact Accelerator program designed to identify and invest in ventures relating to Jewish communal interests both current and future.The program, which is set to run for 2 months, is built on mentorship-based growth and early stage funding for Jewish nonprofits, with chosen ventures being awarded between $10,000 and $15,000 each. The applications are due on October 30, and includes completing an online form, an interview with the OU Impact Accelerator selection committee and a pitch to the program’s board.The candidates are nonprofit entrepreneurs living in and catering to the North American Jewish community, and who have ideally been operating their ventures for one to four years.“The Torah teaches us that we have a shared responsibility for each other and that the needs of others should always be our own concern,” said OU President Moishe Bane said in a statement.“Orthodox Jewish social entrepreneurs all over the country are finding innovative ways to address the needs and challenges in our communities and our hope is to work with them to make their solutions scalable to our wider community.”“With the trials our community has gone through over the past year, our community’s needs have grown and our responsibility to each other has only been further highlighted. The upcoming OU Impact Accelerator cohort will address some of these needs as well as others which were present before the pandemic,” added Orthodox Union executive vice president Rabbi Moshe Hauer. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });“The mission of the OU Impact Accelerator is to transform the Jewish future by helping communal entrepreneurs affect our wider communal ecosystem,” said OU Impact Accelerator founding director Jenna Beltser. “By working with the Orthodox Union, these ventures will have the ability to tap into the OU’s professionals, its network and organizational expertise in program development; nonprofit management; marketing and more.”For more information, or to apply, please visit: https://www.ou.org/accelerator/apply.