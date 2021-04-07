Parents win fight against time, bureaucracy to be with pregnant daughter

Perhaps those worst affected were expectant mothers whose parents have been prevented from entering the country even for the birth of their grandchildren since the end of January during Israel’s third COVID-19 lockdown

Daniella Morgado was one such individual, but unlike others, her story has a happy ending thanks to Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata and the dedicated work of her staff.

Morgado, 40, emigrated to Israel from Chile seven years ago. She is 39 weeks pregnant with her first child, but has suffered from various complications leading to physical difficulties such as limited movement and shortness of breath, and is considered a high risk pregnancy.





For reasons which have not been explained, the Population and Immigration Authority deemed Daniella’s situation as not fulfilling the criteria of a humanitarian case and denied her parent’s requests to enter Israel not once but 16 times.

Desperate to be with their daughter, and mindful of a pending lockdown of Chile’s borders on April 5, Emilio and Cynthia boarded a flight to Paris with a connecting flight to Tel Aviv on Monday, in the hope that they would somehow be able to board the flight to Ben Gurion airport and gain entry into the country.

The couple, who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, had filed a final entry permit request just before leaving and hoped it would be approved in time for them to board the flight to Israel.

That permit was not forthcoming, and Daniella’s parents were blocked from getting on the flight on Monday afternoon.

Efforts by immigrant activist and former MK Dov Lipman as well as director of the Itim organization Rabbi Seth Farber to secure the permits ultimately foundered.

At this stage, Tamano-Shata became aware of the situation and she told her chief of staff Dror Offen to assist the couple.

“Drop everything and make sure her parents get into the country in the next 24 hours,” Offen said the minister told him.

Offen began his efforts to obtain the entry permits on Monday afternoon in the hope that Emilio and Cynthia could board a late flight from Paris to Tel Aviv on Monday night.

He first approached the relevant officials within the Population and Immigration Authority but they were unresponsive and unhelpful, and failed to expedite the requests, which they had already declined 16 times.

Emilio and Cynthia were therefore unable to get on the night flight, and the couple had to stay in an airport hotel overnight.

Offen restarted his efforts to get a permit on Tuesday morning, but there was now a real race against time.

Emilio and Cynthia sought to get on a flight at 2:00 p.m., cognizant of the fact that their negative coronavirus PCR tests expired at 9:00 p.m. that night.

With no testing facilities in the terminal, the couple would have had to leave the airport to get new tests, which are a non-negotiable requirement for boarding a flight to Israel, but that would have first required a seven-day quarantine period in Paris.

Since Daniella is 39 weeks pregnant and could give birth at any moment, this was not a situation they wanted to entertain.

Offen decided to circumvent the unresponsive Population and Immigration Authority and sought the assistance of the director of the Aliyah ministry’s department for dealing with logistics at Ben-Gurion Airport.

The director utilized his professional contacts in the Foreign Ministry, which also has the authority to approve entry permit requests in certain circumstances, and along with some assistance by the Chilean Community of Israel NGO, the permits for Emilio and Cynthia were finally issued Tuesday afternoon.

Unfortunately, the permits arrived an hour too late and the couple were unable to board the 2:00 p.m. flight and remained stranded in Charles De Gaulle airport, with their coronavirus tests set to expire at 9:00 p.m. and the next flight scheduled only for 10:40 p.m.

At this stage, Daniella then pleaded for compassion from an El Al supervisor with responsibility for boarding passengers with the appropriate paperwork, and implored him to allow her parents to get on the flight.

The supervisor did indeed have that compassion and he allowed Emilio and Cynthia to board the flight to Tel Aviv.

Daniella’s parents arrived in Israel at 5:00am Wednesday morning and were reunited with their heavily pregnant daughter.

“I felt really overwhelmed and confused by the situation, it was super stressful especially because my parents are elderly, I am pregnant, and I didn’t know what would happen,” said Daniella.

She added that she still cannot understand why the Population and Immigration Authority deemed her situation to not be a case of humanitarian necessity, given that she was in the third trimester of a high-risk pregnancy with only her husband and no other close family for support.

“I feel very relieved now, I can breathe, I still cannot believe it, I’m still in shock,” Daniella said following the arrival of her parents Wednesday morning.

“I didn’t think it would work out, I was totally hopeless.”

Daniella said she wanted to give thanks to Lipman and Farber, and in particular Tamano-Shata and her staff for the help they provided her.

“I really appreciate that in the end I was helped by people in government who gave assistance on a personal level and were able to get my parents into the country in the end,” she said.