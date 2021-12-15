Rabbi Dov Levy Prize: Meet Dean Cohen

Dean Cohen is the founder of Flying Fox, an Australian organization that provides social opportunities for people with disabilities.

He is a recipient of the Order of Australia Medal.

Cohen founded the organization after developing a meaningful friendship with a young person with a disability.

Help Dean Cohen win the Rabbi Dov Levy Prize and be entered for a chance to win a free ticket to Israel. Learn more.

In 2014, Flying Fox ran its first sleep-away camp for 100 young people, and has since provided opportunities for over 1,000 young people with and without a disability, on over 120 sleep-away camps and countless more social activities.

On an individual level, each Flying Fox participant has grown in confidence and independence, social skills have developed and social networks have been expanded substantially.

On a macro level, Flying Fox has helped to shape a more inclusive community with a deeper awareness of the need to ensure that every individual is afforded every opportunity to belong.

The organization is unique because it is youth-led, with the average age of staff and volunteers being just 20 years old, and because every organizational activity is carried out with fun at the center.

Help Dean Cohen win the Rabbi Dov Levy Prize and be entered for a chance to win a free ticket to Israel. Learn more.

Cohen holds a Master of Leadership and is currently undertaking a PhD exploring the intersection between social networks and fundraising.

About The Rabbi Dov Levy Prize

Fifty years ago, when Jewish children and adults with disabilities in Israel were either hidden away or left to the care of nuns in Christian facilities, Rabbi Dov Levy fought to provide them with a Jewish education, hand in hand with the most advanced treatments.

To this day, his Seeach Sod special education network is breaking ground on behalf of individuals with disabilities while fostering awareness and acceptance within society at large.

Throughout the Jewish world, great strides have been made for people with disabilities but there is still a long way to go.