Rabbi Dov Levy Prize: Meet Mrs. Chaya Tesler

Mrs. Chaya Tesler puts her heart and soul into Misgav, an organization that strives to provide a haven for women who need it most, where they offer opportunities for growth, for integration and simply - for acceptance.

She serves as a trustee for the organization. In that role, “we meet constantly to hear about how the organization is doing, offer advice and give our opinion when they want to launch a new program or improve services,” Tesler explained.

Misgav is unique because even though it is a Jewish organization, it is always open - including on holidays.

All of the volunteers are handpicked to ensure they are suited to their role. Misgav accepts people even when their families cannot afford to pay for services, and they are known for treating their volunteers with appreciation.

The organization helps provide people with disabilities with life skills, sports and arts, and an introduction to employment.

“As a parent I can attest that without Misgav’s services it would be extremely challenging,” Tesler said. “These women can’t attend other provisions and would find themselves with long empty days. Misgav fills their time productively, giving them much-needed stimulation.”

About The Rabbi Dov Levy Prize

Fifty years ago, when Jewish children and adults with disabilities in Israel were either hidden away or left to the care of nuns in Christian facilities, Rabbi Dov Levy fought to provide them with a Jewish education, hand in hand with the most advanced treatments.

To this day, his Seeach Sod special education network is breaking ground on behalf of individuals with disabilities while fostering awareness and acceptance within society at large.

Throughout the Jewish world, great strides have been made for people with disabilities but there is

still a long way to go.