Rabbi Norman Lamm, former Yeshiva U president, dies at 92

Rabbi Norman Lamm, noted Modern Orthodox rabbi, author and communal leader, passed away Sunday at the age of 92.
The president emeritus of Yeshiva University had just lost his wife to COVID-19 a month earlier. Rabbi Lamm was the third President of Yeshiva University, serving from 1976 until 2013, and is credited with helping to save it from falling into bankruptcy. Rabbi Lamm got his rabbinical ordination from Rabbi Joseph B. Soloveitchik at Yeshiva University's rabbinical school, the Rabbi Isaac Elchanan Theological Seminary, in 1951. In 1952, he was appointed rabbi of New York's Congregation Beth Israel, where he served for six years before becoming assistant rabbi at the Jewish Center on the Upper West Side of Manhattan in 1958. In 1959, he was promoted to the Jewish Center's rabbi, a position he held until 1976.Lamm was a prolific author, writing more than a dozen books. Perhaps his most famous book is "Torah U'madda: The Encounter of Religious Learning and Worldly Knowledge in the Jewish Tradition," in which he lays down the philosophical underpinnings of the religious paradigm that Yeshiva University embodies. Lamm stepped down as President in 2003, when he was succeeded by Richard Joel. He maintained the title of Chancellor of Yeshiva University and Rosh Yeshiva of its rabbinical school until 2013, when he announced his retirement. Commenting on Lamm's death, Tradition, an academic journal of Modern Orthodox thought that Lamm helped found in 1958, said Lamm was "a man of wisdom, scholarship, and leadership. His vision of a religious movement as intellectually engaged and spiritually sound, and his articulation of Torah u-Madda as a rigorous and dignified philosophy, shaped Modern Orthodoxy as we know it."Former Israeli ambassador to the US Danny Ayalon said "he was hero of Diaspora Jewry in the US and built up its relations with Israel. He was a gifted orator, a visionary leader, a skilled academic, a talmid chacham, and a kind man. Blessed be his memory."