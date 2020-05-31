The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Rabbi Norman Lamm, former Yeshiva U president, dies at 92

The noted Modern Orthodox rabbi, author and communal leader had just lost his wife to COVID-19 a month earlier.

By ZEV STUB  
MAY 31, 2020 18:13
Rabbi Norman Lamm (photo credit: JTA)
Rabbi Norman Lamm
(photo credit: JTA)
 Rabbi Norman Lamm, noted Modern Orthodox rabbi, author and communal leader, passed away Sunday at the age of 92. 
The president emeritus of Yeshiva University had just lost his wife to COVID-19 a month earlier. 
Rabbi Lamm was the third President of Yeshiva University, serving from 1976 until 2013, and is credited with helping to save it from falling into bankruptcy. 
Rabbi Lamm got his rabbinical ordination from Rabbi Joseph B. Soloveitchik at Yeshiva University's rabbinical school, the Rabbi Isaac Elchanan Theological Seminary, in 1951. In 1952, he was appointed rabbi of New York's Congregation Beth Israel, where he served for six years before becoming assistant rabbi at the Jewish Center on the Upper West Side of Manhattan in 1958. In 1959, he was promoted to the Jewish Center's rabbi, a position he held until 1976.
Lamm was a prolific author, writing more than a dozen books. Perhaps his most famous book is "Torah U'madda: The Encounter of Religious Learning and Worldly Knowledge in the Jewish Tradition," in which he lays down the philosophical underpinnings of the religious paradigm that Yeshiva University embodies. 
Lamm stepped down as President in 2003, when he was succeeded by Richard Joel. He maintained the title of Chancellor of Yeshiva University and Rosh Yeshiva of its rabbinical school until 2013, when he announced his retirement. 
Commenting on Lamm's death, Tradition, an academic journal of Modern Orthodox thought that Lamm helped found in 1958, said Lamm was "a man of wisdom, scholarship, and leadership. His vision of a religious movement as intellectually engaged and spiritually sound, and his articulation of Torah u-Madda as a rigorous and dignified philosophy, shaped Modern Orthodoxy as we know it."
Former Israeli ambassador to the US Danny Ayalon said "he was hero of Diaspora Jewry in the US and built up its relations with Israel. He was a gifted orator, a visionary leader, a skilled academic, a talmid chacham, and a kind man. Blessed be his memory."


Tags orthodox jews yeshiva university Modern Orthodox
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo For annexation to work it needs clarity and preparedness By JPOST EDITORIAL
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich World Jewish solidarity isn't a meaningless slogan - we truly care By OMER YANKELEVICH
Eli Kavon President Truman was not a saint By ELI KAVON
Gil Troy Save Conservative Judaism, not Preservative Judaism By GIL TROY
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Why we want Netanyahu’s trial televised By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
3 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
4 COVID-19 immunity lasts only six months, reinfection possible - study
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.
5 Scientists: Gaucher’s disease drugs effective against COVID-19
Doctor chief of the intensive care unit (ICU), Luiz Gustavo Marin poses for pictures at the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Porto Alegre, Brazil
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by