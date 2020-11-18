The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Rabbinic Zoom meeting lasts several days, breaking world record

The virtual meeting included anywhere between 200 to 1,000 rabbis at any given moment, with discussions shifting between English, Hebrew, Yiddish, Russian, French, Spanish and Portuguese.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 18, 2020 07:21
Rabbi Levi Duchman speaking via Zoom with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the historic UAE-Israel peace deal, August 2020 (photo credit: COURTESY OF RABBI DUCHMAN)
Rabbi Levi Duchman speaking via Zoom with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the historic UAE-Israel peace deal, August 2020
(photo credit: COURTESY OF RABBI DUCHMAN)
 A rabbinic Zoom meeting gathering that started as a simple attempt to mark the traditional communal meal held at the end of Shabbat, has been going on for days on end, becoming the world's longest Zoom meeting to date, the Jewish news website Chabad.org reported.
The virtual meeting included anywhere between 200 and 1,000 rabbis at any given moment, with discussions shifting between English, Hebrew, Yiddish, Russian, French, Spanish and Portuguese. When logins into the Zoom meeting reached their maximum, participants were sent to Vimeo so they could watch. 
The meeting started at the end of Shabbat on November 14, at 09:30 p.m. On Monday, November 16, discussions were still underway with no sign of them ending any time soon. 
In May, a popular radio show in New Zealand radio attempted to host the world’s longest Zoom meeting. The dedicated staff managed to reach nearly 24 hours, which seem like child's play when compared to this latest massive online gathering of rabbis from across the world. 
The one-of-a-kind gathering was part of a series of events for the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries, which was held online for the first time in 37 years and included some 5,000 rabbis from over 100 countries including Australia, Thailand, Russia, Israel, France, UK, US and more.  
As the Zoom meeting continued well after Shabbat, the call became even more energetic, including lively conversations about Torah, as well as stories and personal encouragement while sharing song, food and the occasional l’chaim
These kinds of informal gatherings serve as a spiritual anchor for many Jews across the world and strengthen their resolve in their communal work. This is especially true during a pandemic that has caused many to isolate. 
The Zoom meeting gave participants the chance to share their experiences and hear others. Some rabbis chose to share memories of personal and familial encounters with Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, Chabad.org noted. 
Rabbi Bentzion Butman, co-director of Chabad Jewish Center in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, noted that the ongoing nature of the Zoom, much like the miracle of Hanukkah, was something that, while meant to last just one day, could continue well past even eight days.
“There are Chabad emissaries in almost every time zone; we can continue this conversation to find inspiration and share it with others going forward," he added. 


Tags Chabad Hanukkah shabbat Guinness World Record zoom
