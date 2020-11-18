Rabbinic Zoom meeting lasts several days, breaking world record

The virtual meeting included anywhere between 200 and 1,000 rabbis at any given moment, with discussions shifting between English, Hebrew, Yiddish, Russian, French, Spanish and Portuguese. When logins into the Zoom meeting reached their maximum, participants were sent to Vimeo so they could watch.

In May, a popular radio show in New Zealand radio attempted to host the world's longest Zoom meeting. The dedicated staff managed to reach nearly 24 hours, which seem like child's play when compared to this latest massive online gathering of rabbis from across the world. The meeting started at the end of Shabbat on November 14, at 09:30 p.m. On Monday, November 16, discussions were still underway with no sign of them ending any time soon.

The one-of-a-kind gathering was part of a series of events for the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries, which was held online for the first time in 37 years and included some 5,000 rabbis from over 100 countries including Australia, Thailand, Russia, Israel, France, UK, US and more.

As the Zoom meeting continued well after Shabbat, the call became even more energetic, including lively conversations about Torah, as well as stories and personal encouragement while sharing song, food and the occasional l’chaim.

These kinds of informal gatherings serve as a spiritual anchor for many Jews across the world and strengthen their resolve in their communal work. This is especially true during a pandemic that has caused many to isolate.

The Zoom meeting gave participants the chance to share their experiences and hear others. Some rabbis chose to share memories of personal and familial encounters with Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, Chabad.org noted.

Rabbi Bentzion Butman, co-director of Chabad Jewish Center in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, noted that the ongoing nature of the Zoom, much like the miracle of Hanukkah , was something that, while meant to last just one day, could continue well past even eight days.

“There are Chabad emissaries in almost every time zone; we can continue this conversation to find inspiration and share it with others going forward," he added.