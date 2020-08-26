The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Remembering Phil Blazer, broadcaster and Jewish activist

Blazer is survived by his wife, Kathy, his three sons and one daughter, and six grandchildren, as well as his two sisters and several nieces and nephews.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 26, 2020 23:02
Yahrzeit candle (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Yahrzeit candle
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Visionary broadcaster and Jewish activist Phil Blazer died on Wednesday at the age of 76 in Burbank, California.
Blazer's multi-media career spanned radio, print as the owner of Israel Today, and television, including a nationally syndicated TV show.
In 2006, he founded Jewish Life Television Network, which has grown to reach 53 million homes around the world, 24 hours a day.
In addition to his media work, Blazer was dedicated to Jewish life and culture, and Israel.
An early highlight came in 1973, with his campaign urging radio show listeners to cut up their Standard Oil credit cards in protest at the company's anti-Israel stance. Thousands of destroyed cards - enough to fill a number of trash bags - arrived in the post, which Blazer took to the company's headquarters. The campaign was reported by Walter Cronkite on CBS evening news, impressing upon Blazer the importance of activism.
Later campaigns would see Blazer persuade the US government to deploy a secret mission in 1985 to rescue 1,000 starving Ethiopian Jews from Sudanese refugee camps, and bringing counter-protests to confront neo-Nazis threatening the safety of Holocaust survivors in Illinois.
Blazer thrived on community action, regularly bringing celebrities to Israel for informal tours. Ben Kingsley, Sammy Davis Jr, Peter Strauss, Elizabeth Taylor and Jane Fonda were among those to experience the Holy Land in this way.
Blazer is survived by his wife, Kathy, his three sons and one daughter, and six grandchildren, as well as his two sisters and several nieces and nephews.


Tags American Jewry media obituary
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Pompeo is a great friend to the State of Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy A quarantine reading list for the gap year By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Israel-UAE deal, who's to thank and what will it lead to? – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Hezbollah’s genocidal chemicals ignite Lebanon By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Emily Schrader Israeli rape victims need to know: You’re not to blame, you’re not alone By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 Surgical precision - The story behind Israel's targeted killings
‘EACH FLOOR had two apartments and each apartment had three rooms’: The home of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata after it was hit by the Israeli strike that killed him, in Gaza City on November 12, 2019
3 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
4 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
5 Saudi FM says no ties with Israel until peace with Palestinians
Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan al-Saud attends the Conference on Disarmament at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 24, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by